Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Out Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild had a very successful past week, as they played four games and came out on top in all four. They took down the Montréal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and the biggest surprise of them all, they finally beat the Nashville Predators. This time, they only had one game go to overtime and it was against the Predators.
Heading into the 2022 Trade Deadline, it seemed like a sure thing that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy would be changing addresses. What wasn’t as obvious was what the return would be from the team acquiring him. Well, as all of “Hockeytown” knows by now, the return from the St. Louis Blues included a second-round pick in 2023 as well as roster players Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.
The Carolina Hurricanes clinched first place in the Metropolitan Divison on Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. The result was not nearly as damaging as the news during the second period that both Andrew Copp and Artemni Panarin would not return for the rest of the evening due to injuries.
There are few more impactful trades in NHL history than when the Edmonton Oilers moved Wayne Gretzky to the LA Kings in 1988. But according to Gretzky, who was on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast this week, he was almost traded to the Detroit Red Wings. It all began in...
Kreider will not play Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. The 52-goal scorer is among the players the Rangers are resting for this contest. It's uncertain if Kreider will be back for Friday's game versus the Capitals.
Tonight's game between the 51-22-6 New York Rangers and 20-49-11 Montreal Canadians could be an ugly one. Neither team has any motivation whatsoever, with the Canadians having long been eliminated from playoff contention and the Rangers locked into their playoff seeding after losing last night. New York just wants to...
Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Roy (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Roy is one of a handful of regulars to receive rest in the regular-season finale. The 27-year-old defenseman put up a career-high 21 points in 67 contests in a top-four role this season.
Panarin, Copp don't play for Rangers against Canadiens; Price being reevaluated by Montreal. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Nashville Predators. Juuse Saros will not play the final two regular-season games for the Predators because of a lower-body...
Gustavsson made 26 saves in a 4-0 loss to Florida on Thursday. Poor Gustavsson -- up from the AHL and straight into the lion's den against the best offensive team. He actually played well -- Sam Reinhart beat him glove side from the slot early in the first and the score stayed 1-0 until early in the third. Then the gates opened with two goals in a 21-second span. Sam Bennett tapped in a rebound at 1:11 and Carter Verhaeghe nailed a one-timer on a 2-on-1 at 1:32. Verhaeghe then chipped the puck over Gustavsson's glove at 13:08 . He's 5-12-1 with a 3.55 GAA and .892 save percentage this season, and will continue to toil in the AHL next season unless one of Anton Forsberg or Matt Murray gets traded. Gustavsson is a stash in the deepest of dynasty leagues, but nothing more.
Edler is expected to play Friday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Edler was rested for Wednesday's game versus the Kraken. The 36-year-old will likely be in a top-four role during the playoffs.
Demko (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Kings, per the NHL media site. Unsurprisingly, the Canucks won't risk Demko suffering a more serious injury now that they've been eliminated from playoff contention. The 26-year-old should be considered doubtful for Friday's game versus the Oilers as well.
Hall had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Hall set up David Pastrnak's 40th goal of the season early in the third, and Pastrnak returned the favor 2:05 later by assisting on Hall's 20th of the campaign. If Hall suits up for Friday's game against Toronto, he will have dressed for every game this season, and he sits at 61 points heading into the season finale.
Bergeron scored three goals and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Bergeron potted Boston's first two goals in the second period and completed the hat trick by capping the scoring with just over two minutes left in the third. The veteran center's playing some of his best hockey of the year heading into the playoffs, with five goals and four assists in his last three games. With seeding still on the line, the Bruins may not rest Bergeron for Friday's season finale against Toronto.
The New York Rangers will pay their respects to Guy Lafleur prior to tonight’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Flower passed away on April 22 at the age of 70. Lafleur was one of the all-time greats who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988. He was part of the Montreal Canadiens dynasty in the 1970s that won five straight Stanley Cups. His accolades also include 3 Art Ross Trophies (Points Leaders), 2 Hart Trophies (MVP), 3 Ted Lindsay Awards (NHLPA Outstanding Player), and 1 Conn Smythe (Playoff MVP).
Moore (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Moore, as well as linemates Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson, are not playing in this contest. The 27-year-old Moore ends the season with a career-high 48 points, including six while shorthanded, in 81 contests.
Arvidsson (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Arvidsson is among the players being rested for this contest, as are linemates Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore. All of those forwards are expected to be ready for Game 1 versus the Oilers next week.
Zuccarello (lower body) won't return to the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Avalanche, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. Zuccarello will miss his third straight game to end the regular season. Per Pierce, head coach Dean Evason is optimistic for Zuccarello's chances to play Game 1 in the first-round series versus the Blues next week.
