Rangers' Andrew Copp: Set to return

Duclair supplied a primary assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators. Duclair looks primed for the playoffs having deposited 31 goals and 27 assists -- both career highs -- with one game remaining in the regular season. He's a big reason why the Panthers are on the verge of securing the Presidents' Trophy, and the main difference has been Duke's rocket launch to relevancy in the power-play department. Prior to this season, his career high for man-advantage points had been 12 -- he hit that mark in 2015-16 for his first campaign with the Coyotes -- but he's cashed in on nine goals and 12 assists on the power play with this electrifying Florida team.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO