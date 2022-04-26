Rangers' Andrew Copp: Set to return

The Minnesota Wild had a very successful past week, as they played four games and came out on top in all four. They took down the Montréal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and the biggest surprise of them all, they finally beat the Nashville Predators. This time, they only had one game go to overtime and it was against the Predators.
Heading into the 2022 Trade Deadline, it seemed like a sure thing that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy would be changing addresses. What wasn’t as obvious was what the return would be from the team acquiring him. Well, as all of “Hockeytown” knows by now, the return from the St. Louis Blues included a second-round pick in 2023 as well as roster players Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.
The Carolina Hurricanes clinched first place in the Metropolitan Divison on Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. The result was not nearly as damaging as the news during the second period that both Andrew Copp and Artemni Panarin would not return for the rest of the evening due to injuries.
Andrew Copp and Artemiy Panarin are out tonight, as expected, given the bubble wrap scenario yesterday. Kaapo Kakko returns though, and will be with Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere tonight. The Rangers are also going to sit another pair of forwards. Given what we know, it’s likely to be some...
After missing four games due to a non-COVID related illness, Mikko Rantanen will be back in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Thursday's final home game of the regular season against the Nashville Predators. Ahead of Thursday's game, Rantanen addressed the media following morning skate and was his usual...
Kreider will not play Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. The 52-goal scorer is among the players the Rangers are resting for this contest. It's uncertain if Kreider will be back for Friday's game versus the Capitals.
The Detroit Red Wings patched their lineup and played their best goalie, but the Toronto Maple Leafs proved why they're headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Led by Alex Nedeljkovic in net, the Wings held Tuesday's game at Scotiabank Arena scoreless past the halfway point, but Auston Matthews cemented his place in Leafs history when he became the first player in franchise history to record 60 goals in a season, sending the Wings onto their next stop with a 3-0 loss.
Another season and another trip to the bottom of the NHL standings for the New Jersey Devils. Many of the same problems (goaltending, the power play) were part of that downfall. But unlike in years past, there was some good to come out of the 2021-22 campaign. Jack Hughes only played in 49 games due to injuries, but he finished with 56 points — a 94-point pace over 82 games.
With just a few days left in the NHL regular season, the 36-32-11 Winnipeg Jets host the 25-44-11 Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7:30 PM EST. The Flyers have a 3-1 win over Winnipeg this season, but neither team has much to play for, so this will be a bit of a unique contest.
The 18-year-old centre recently completed his freshman season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. WINNIPEG, April 27, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Chaz Lucius on a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $1,325,000. His contract will begin in the 2022-23 season.
Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
Kempe (rest) will return to the lineup Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Kempe missed Wednesday's game versus the Kraken as head coach Todd McLellan opted to rest some of his key players. Kempe will be back in a top-line role for this contest.
Kopitar (rest) will return to the lineup Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Kopitar received a one-game breather, but he should be expected to center the first line again in the Kings' regular-season finale.
Spurgeon (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday versus the Avalanche, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. Spurgeon will end up only missing two games with the injury. The captain will likely resume a top-four role heading into the first-round playoff series versus the Blues. Alex Goligoski and Jordie Benn are the most likely players to exit the lineup Friday.
Pacioretty scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Chicago. Pacioretty tied the game at three in the second period, deflecting a shot from Brayden McNabb past Logan Thompson. The goal was Pacioretty's fifth point in his last five games, with two goals and three assists in that span. The 33-year-old winger now has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 38 games this season.
Duclair supplied a primary assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators. Duclair looks primed for the playoffs having deposited 31 goals and 27 assists -- both career highs -- with one game remaining in the regular season. He's a big reason why the Panthers are on the verge of securing the Presidents' Trophy, and the main difference has been Duke's rocket launch to relevancy in the power-play department. Prior to this season, his career high for man-advantage points had been 12 -- he hit that mark in 2015-16 for his first campaign with the Coyotes -- but he's cashed in on nine goals and 12 assists on the power play with this electrifying Florida team.
Petersen will guard the road goal in Vancouver on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Petersen will get the second half of a back-to-back after Jonathan Quick beat the Kraken on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Petersen has lost his share of playing time lately -- this is his first appearance since April 13, which was a relief outing. The Canucks don't have much of anything to play for, but it's unclear how Petersen will respond to two weeks of not playing.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are headed to the postseason for an eighth straight season and 15th time in franchise history. However, they had to have some help to get there. The Predators earned one point against Calgary, losing in overtime. However, Dallas beat Vegas in a shootout,...
Demko (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Kings, per the NHL media site. Unsurprisingly, the Canucks won't risk Demko suffering a more serious injury now that they've been eliminated from playoff contention. The 26-year-old should be considered doubtful for Friday's game versus the Oilers as well.
The Colorado Avalanche are having another excellent regular season in 2021-2022. They have been atop the western conference for most of the season and have clinched home ice throughout the western conference playoffs. With just three games remaining in the season, Colorado has 116 points, four behind the Florida Panthers for the President’s Trophy.
