Rangers' Filip Chytil: Good to go Tuesday

The Detroit Red Wings patched their lineup and played their best goalie, but the Toronto Maple Leafs proved why they're headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Led by Alex Nedeljkovic in net, the Wings held Tuesday's game at Scotiabank Arena scoreless past the halfway point, but Auston Matthews cemented his place in Leafs history when he became the first player in franchise history to record 60 goals in a season, sending the Wings onto their next stop with a 3-0 loss.
The Carolina Hurricanes clinched first place in the Metropolitan Divison on Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. The result was not nearly as damaging as the news during the second period that both Andrew Copp and Artemni Panarin would not return for the rest of the evening due to injuries.
Kreider will not play Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. The 52-goal scorer is among the players the Rangers are resting for this contest. It's uncertain if Kreider will be back for Friday's game versus the Capitals.
Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
The Dallas Stars continue on their four-game homestand to close out the regular season with a vital Tuesday night matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. Dallas can clinch a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a regulation victory tonight. To Clinch or Not to Clinch for Dallas. Well,...
Newhook (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Predators, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Considering this is the 21-year-old's first 82-game season, it makes sense for him to receive rest with the Avalanche's playoff positioning locked in. Newhook has looked effective with 13 goals and 20 assists in 70 appearances, and he may play Friday versus the Wild in the regular-season finale.
Demko (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Kings, per the NHL media site. Unsurprisingly, the Canucks won't risk Demko suffering a more serious injury now that they've been eliminated from playoff contention. The 26-year-old should be considered doubtful for Friday's game versus the Oilers as well.
Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Dallas Stars take on the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night in a game with massive playoff implications…for one side. The Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night but did so in a shootout, eliminating their chance to clinch a playoff berth. However, the two points did put them in a spot where a single point over their final two games would be enough to push them into the final 16.
Dumba (upper body) will be in the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Avalanche, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. Dumba will return to the lineup after a 12-game absence. This game will serve as a tune-up for him before the Wild open their first-round playoff series against the Blues next week. Jordie Benn will likely exit the lineup for Dumba's return.
Johnston (illness) was scratched from Thursday's game versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Johnston caught the stomach bug that's been making its way through the Islanders' locker room. The 28-year-old should be considered questionable at best for Friday's game against the Lightning. If he doesn't play, he ends 2021-22 with seven points, 90 hits and 44 PIM in 32 contests.
Spurgeon (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday versus the Avalanche, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. Spurgeon will end up only missing two games with the injury. The captain will likely resume a top-four role heading into the first-round playoff series versus the Blues. Alex Goligoski and Jordie Benn are the most likely players to exit the lineup Friday.
Roy (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Roy is one of a handful of regulars to receive rest in the regular-season finale. The 27-year-old defenseman put up a career-high 21 points in 67 contests in a top-four role this season.
Pacioretty scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Chicago. Pacioretty tied the game at three in the second period, deflecting a shot from Brayden McNabb past Logan Thompson. The goal was Pacioretty's fifth point in his last five games, with two goals and three assists in that span. The 33-year-old winger now has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 38 games this season.
Zuccarello (lower body) won't return to the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Avalanche, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. Zuccarello will miss his third straight game to end the regular season. Per Pierce, head coach Dean Evason is optimistic for Zuccarello's chances to play Game 1 in the first-round series versus the Blues next week.
Petersen will guard the road goal in Vancouver on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Petersen will get the second half of a back-to-back after Jonathan Quick beat the Kraken on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Petersen has lost his share of playing time lately -- this is his first appearance since April 13, which was a relief outing. The Canucks don't have much of anything to play for, but it's unclear how Petersen will respond to two weeks of not playing.
