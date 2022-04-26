ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb school board votes to fire Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris

By Edgar Treiguts, WSB Radio
 2 days ago
Cheryl Watson-Harris (DeKalb County Schools)

The DeKalb County School Board late Tuesday afternoon voted to fire Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris. The move is effective immediately.

Board chair Vickie Turner said, “I want to thank Mrs. Watson-Harris for her service to DeKalb County School District and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

The board installed Dr. Vasanne Tinsley – former deputy superintendent – to the interim Superintendent role.

The termination comes on the same day board chair Turner blamed Watson-Harris for not appropriately addressing poor conditions at Druid Hills High School. That came in a letter to Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods.

Watson-Harris was hired by DeKalb County in June 2020.

This is a developing story.



