State police investigating attempted burglary in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, PA — State police are investigating an attempted burglary in Mount Pleasant Township. They believe it has all the makings of being a distraction-type robbery. Investigators don’t know if it was targeted or random, but they want to find the people who were inside a tan minivan captured on a nearby doorbell camera.

It happened on Cherry Blossom Drive in Mount Pleasant Township.

“It’s very common, unfortunately, that they’d send a female to the front door to knock on the door, create a distraction, while people go around the back door, usually the males, and try to either forcibly gain entry or see if the door’s unlocked,” Trooper Steve Limani said.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera caught the minivan slowly driving down Cherry Blossom Drive.

You can see in the video that the woman walks up the front steps and pounds on the door as the two men try to force themselves inside the back door. Seconds later, the woman runs down the steps as the two men run through the lawn and get into the van, and it flees the area.

“The concern is, was this person being targeted, that’s the biggest concern why were they going to this one house and one house only, and does anybody else have a damage and didn’t report it? Maybe somebody else has damage or something on their cameras that might help us solve this case,” Limani said.

They did not make it inside, but you can see the damage to the homeowner’s back door. The homeowner said she called 911 because her relative was inside, and called her — terrified.

State police said while they do not know their exact motive, they believe this has all the makings of leading up to a robbery.

“It’s very scary. It’s very alarming. And we’re concerned, is this one house targeted, or are there other people in that neighborhood that could’ve experienced that same thing or just happened to not have that happen,” Limani said.

Police said the van turned south on Route 981. Investigators want to hear from neighbors if anyone may have any video of these suspects, or the van — or if you know who could be behind this incident.

