Fort Myers family demands answers after father’s death in jail

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A family wants to know how a Fort Myers man died in the Lee County Jail days after his arrest.

A medical examiner says 52-year-old Ronnie Dean died of natural causes however the family isn’t buying it and tonight they want answers.

Dean’s family members say he has had mental health problems since he was 17. He has an extensive criminal record too.

This police report claims a two-year-old child was touching Dean’s private parts on the balcony while he was nude.

When police showed up Dean allegedly became combative and had to be tased.

Sharon Pointer is Dean’s cousin and she said he meant everything to her family.

“He was precious to us,” she said.

She and other family members told the NAACP they want to know why his face was bruised after he was arrested.

“We do know he had no bruises before he left the house. His mug shot shows he did have,” Pointed said.

FMPD Captain Shawn Yates explained one of his officers was immediately assaulted by Dean, which led to the apprehension and use of force.

Police took Dean to the hospital but he was cleared to go to jail.

“Once the officers got there and ran his name or anything they would clearly have seen over the years he’s schizophrenic,” Pointer said.

The family never heard from him while he was in jail and they were shocked to find out he died there 10 days later.

“We believe an investigation should start immediately upon receiving the official complaint,” said Lee County NAACP President James Muwakkil.

The family filed a request for an investigation and delivered it to FMPD headquarters when they delivered it.

“Our agency has policy and procedure in place and we will investigate those,” Yates concluded.

The sheriff’s office said they do not suspect any foul play and that there was no trauma.

The report says he had long term health issues and died of natural causes.

The family said he had high blood pressure. A final cause of death will come after toxicology reports.

The Fort Myers Police Department provided NBC2 the following statement: