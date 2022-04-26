ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers family demands answers after father’s death in jail

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loOkZ_0fL2qdzp00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A family wants to know how a Fort Myers man died in the Lee County Jail days after his arrest.

A medical examiner says 52-year-old Ronnie Dean died of natural causes however the family isn’t buying it and tonight they want answers.

Dean’s family members say he has had mental health problems since he was 17. He has an extensive criminal record too.

This police report claims a two-year-old child was touching Dean’s private parts on the balcony while he was nude.

When police showed up Dean allegedly became combative and had to be tased.

Sharon Pointer is Dean’s cousin and she said he meant everything to her family.

“He was precious to us,” she said.

She and other family members told the NAACP they want to know why his face was bruised after he was arrested.

“We do know he had no bruises before he left the house. His mug shot shows he did have,” Pointed said.

FMPD Captain Shawn Yates explained one of his officers was immediately assaulted by Dean, which led to the apprehension and use of force.

Police took Dean to the hospital but he was cleared to go to jail.

“Once the officers got there and ran his name or anything they would clearly have seen over the years he’s schizophrenic,” Pointer said.

The family never heard from him while he was in jail and they were shocked to find out he died there 10 days later.

“We believe an investigation should start immediately upon receiving the official complaint,” said Lee County NAACP President James Muwakkil.

The family filed a request for an investigation and delivered it to FMPD headquarters when they delivered it.

“Our agency has policy and procedure in place and we will investigate those,” Yates concluded.

The sheriff’s office said they do not suspect any foul play and that there was no trauma.

The report says he had long term health issues and died of natural causes.

The family said he had high blood pressure. A final cause of death will come after toxicology reports.

The Fort Myers Police Department provided NBC2 the following statement:

On 4/16/22, Fort Myers Police Officers responded to a call about a man by the name of Ronnie Dean exposing his genitals and molesting a 2-year-old child.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Dean in an agitated state standing with a young child suspected to be the victim. Dean became combative and punched an officer in the face causing a wound that required stitches. Dean then ran from officers on foot. Officers pursued and a struggle ensued. Officers were forced to utilize a taser several times to gain compliance and place Dean in handcuffs.

Whenever officers deploy a taser more than three times, the Fort Myers Police Department policy requires the person to be medically evaluated. Dean was transported to the hospital and medically cleared and did not suffer from any obvious physical injury.

FMPD has learned that Dean suffered from long-term health issues and the Medical Examiner’s Office preliminary investigation believes the cause of his death to be natural.

With any use of force incident, the Fort Myers Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau conducts a thorough investigation to ensure it fell within the law and policy. That review has now been expanded to address the Dean’s family’s concerns.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins' death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Independent

2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town, authorities said.More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, police said.Social media influencers and others promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms, authorities said.Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20 and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.“Law enforcement determined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
TODAY.com

The family of the teen who died at a Florida amusement park files lawsuit

The family of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death at an Orlando-based amusement park last month, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In a statement regarding his client’s lawsuit, personal injury attorney Ben Crump accused the defendants in Sampson’s case of negligence in “a multitude of ways.”
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy