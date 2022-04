The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off in just over 36 hours, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have been on the clock for months. Just a year after selecting Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, the Jaguars once again earned the top selection. Immediately after the 2021 season came to an end, it seemed like former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson would be the top pick.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO