Here Are the Lyrics to Lauren Spencer-Smith’s ‘Flowers’

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago

Lauren Spencer-Smith bloomed in love only to wilt in her heartbroken single, “Flowers.”

The song is the follow-up to her breakthrough hit, “Fingers Crossed,” which peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and ultimately led her to finalizing a label partnership with Island Records and Republic Records .

If you need a guide to follow along with Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Flowers,” find the lyrics below:

Took me over to your house to meet your family
Introduce me to them, saying that you’d marry me
Then you’d look me in the eye and say, “It’s just a joke”
Then you’d kiss me and I’d smile, did you even know?
When you’d say that kinda thing, I’d be excited
Got me hoping maybe one day you would mean it
Always thought I’d only make a fool of someone else
Now you’ve only gone and made me make one of myself

I guess that flowers aren’t just used for big apologies
I guess I should’ve been more conscious how you spoke to me
‘Cause when we’d fight, you’d give me space and not communicate
And for a while I thought that’s what I should appreciate
Maybe I was holding onto what I thought you were
But when you think too hard, eventually it starts to hurt
The version of you in my head, now I know wasn’t true
Young people fall for the wrong people, guess my one was you

I was getting any flight so we could make it work
You’d ignore me, could have told me you were seeing her
Kinda hate myself for justifying your mistakes
Took a minute but I learned that shit the hard way
Who are you to tell me I can’t be heartbroken?
Babe, you had the chance, the door for you was open
If it’s what you need to tell yourself to sleep at night
Pretend I haven’t found a man who finally treats me right

I guess that flowers aren’t just used for big apologies
I guess I should’ve been more conscious how you spoke to me
‘Cause when we’d fight, you’d give me space and not communicate
And for a while I thought that’s what I should appreciate
Maybe I was holding onto what I thought you were
But when you think too hard, eventually it starts to hurt
The version of you in my head, now I know wasn’t true
Young people fall for the wrong people, guess my one was you

If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s you should watch yourself
If it’s hurting you, then leave and go and get some help

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Cian Ducrot, Lauren Spencer-Smith

