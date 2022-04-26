ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln settles with woman injured during 2020 protest

By Associated Press , KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dw8L_0fL2pqBp00

The City of Lincoln will pay $497,500 to a woman who was injured when she says police fired rubber bullets during racial justice protests in 2020.

Elise Poole sued the city after she was struck by a rubber bullet during protests near downtown Lincoln on May 31, 2020.

The lawsuit claimed that Poole was trying to flee after law enforcement officers fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters. Her attorney said she was struck in the face by a rubber bullet and needed emergency surgery to reattach her nose.

The City of Lincoln does not admit liability. City Attorney Yohance Christie said officials do not know exactly what caused Poole's injuries.

There was a similar case in Omaha involving Adam Keup of Council Bluffs, who filed a federal lawsuit against Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis and four deputies.

Keup alleges that Davis handed out the pepper balls to his deputies before the protest without providing any training on how to use them.

