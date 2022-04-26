'Field of Dreams' actor coming to Omaha for film screening

"Field of Dreams" is one of the most beloved baseball movies of all time — filmed in Dyersville, Iowa, it holds a special place in the heart of many Midwesterners.

Tickets are now on sale for a special screening of the 1989 film at the Omaha Community Playhouse, bringing one of the actors to Omaha for a good cause.

Dwier Brown, who plays John Kinsella, the father of Kevin Costner's character, will be at the screening to meet fans and answer questions about the movie.

Ticket sales benefit HELP, a local nonprofit that provides low-cost medical equipment to those in need.

The event is organized by Bruce Crawford, an Omaha-based film historian who has met dozens of Hollywood icons.

Crawford has hosted classic film tribute events for over 40 years and says Field of Dreams is a special one.

“You get to meet the John Kinsella — who, anybody who sees that movie can never forget him — showing up there to play ball with his son one more time. Very powerful. So there’s your chance, if you want to meet this legendary character from this movie and get to see it on a big screen with a big crowd and have a great time, support a worthy charity, that’s why you should come,” said Crawford.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. on May 14 at the Omaha Community Playhoue.

Tickets are available at customer service desks at any Omaha-area Hy-Vee and are $25.

For more information, call HELP Medical Services at 402-341-6559.

Visit Bruce Crawford's website here .

