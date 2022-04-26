ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

'Field of Dreams' actor coming to Omaha for film screening

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRuXk_0fL2pUxx00

"Field of Dreams" is one of the most beloved baseball movies of all time — filmed in Dyersville, Iowa, it holds a special place in the heart of many Midwesterners.

Tickets are now on sale for a special screening of the 1989 film at the Omaha Community Playhouse, bringing one of the actors to Omaha for a good cause.

Dwier Brown, who plays John Kinsella, the father of Kevin Costner's character, will be at the screening to meet fans and answer questions about the movie.

Ticket sales benefit HELP, a local nonprofit that provides low-cost medical equipment to those in need.

The event is organized by Bruce Crawford, an Omaha-based film historian who has met dozens of Hollywood icons.

Crawford has hosted classic film tribute events for over 40 years and says Field of Dreams is a special one.

“You get to meet the John Kinsella — who, anybody who sees that movie can never forget him — showing up there to play ball with his son one more time. Very powerful. So there’s your chance, if you want to meet this legendary character from this movie and get to see it on a big screen with a big crowd and have a great time, support a worthy charity, that’s why you should come,” said Crawford.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. on May 14 at the Omaha Community Playhoue.

Tickets are available at customer service desks at any Omaha-area Hy-Vee and are $25.

For more information, call HELP Medical Services at 402-341-6559.

Visit Bruce Crawford's website here .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
Dyersville, IA
Entertainment
City
Omaha, NE
City
Dyersville, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Bruce Crawford
Person
Dwier Brown
News Channel Nebraska

'Stanton' movie to tell rural Nebraska story

STANTON -- Tobiah Powell has visited Stanton almost annually since he was a child. Now an adult living in California, he's returned to make a movie in the northeast Nebraska town. Stanton is a feature film drama about a lonely widow who lives on a farm. "[The protagonist] kind of...
STANTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Maroon 5, Nebraska native guitarist coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A famous pop band with a Nebraska connection is coming to the Cornhusker State. Maroon 5 is slated to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday, August 10. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Maroon 5...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Actor#Film Star#Midwesterners#Omaha Community Playhoue#Hy Vee
Daily Nebraskan

Fashion show to display handmade clothing by solo Omaha designer

When picturing art, we typically think of watercolor paintings or white marble statues in galleries. We rarely consider the garments we see in clothing stores and in our own closets to be art. However, the intricate layered fabrics and luxurious details that make up clothing say otherwise. Fashion designers are masterful artists who craft wearable art with only the help of a needle and thread. Their art is displayed, not in an immobile art gallery, but on living sculpture-like models who glide down a runway. On May 1st, you can see fine art for yourself at the Legacy Fashion Show in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy