Suffolk, VA

New art class also teaches inner peace

By Rachel Austin
Suffolk News-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuffolk residents have the chance to learn about a unique style of painting this summer. Soonja Woo Cho is leading an eight-week class on Oriental Art from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 31 through July 19, at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, 110 W. Finney...

www.suffolknewsherald.com

POZ

Learning From Love

My name is Leanna Kinney—soon to be Leanna Bryant. At the age of 18, just after my high school graduation, I joined the United States Navy, where I started my career in health care. I was lucky when it came to deciding what I wanted to do or be when I grew up. For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to be a nurse and that is what I am today. I used to define myself as a divorced mother of two, with five wonderful stepchildren from a previous marriage, all of whom I adore. As I have grown, personally and professionally, how I define myself has also grown. Professionally, I am a registered nurse working in technology, leading a team of individuals through development, implementation, and innovation for one of the largest home health care providers in the United States. I am a woman, a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend, a fiancé́ (soon to be wife) and so much more.
WASHINGTON, DC
psychologytoday.com

How and Why to Get Kids Into Nature

We see and hear that children are on TikTok too much. How can we get our children excited about more positive play? How can we get children engaged and outside into nature and why should we even try? Nature is powerful. As recently reported in Forbes1 doctors in Canada may...
KIDS

