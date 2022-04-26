ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Coast Guard rescues hikers stranded on cliffside along Oregon coast

By KATU Staff
KVAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANZANITA, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cliffside on the Oregon coast on Monday evening. No one was hurt in the incident, the Coast Guard said. Reports came...

kval.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 81-year-old man from boat

LITTLE BLACK RIVER, G.A. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) airlifted an 81-year-old man from his sinking boat. According to the USCG Southeast, at 8:32 p.m. on Saturday, Coast Guard Station Tybee officials relayed a message from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office to the Coast Guard Sector Charleston stating that a man was on a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Oregonian

Meyers Beach is one of the most scenic beaches on the Oregon coast, and a perfect getaway

On a coastline full of incredible scenery, Meyers Beach stands out as one of the best. Also known as Meyers Creek Beach, the southern Oregon coast destination is seven miles south of the town of Gold Beach, nestled between Cape Sebastian and Pistol River. Drivers who pass by on U.S. 101 know this stretch as one of the most scenic parts of the highway, and those who choose to pull off and stretch their legs will not be disappointed.
GOLD BEACH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Oregon Coast#Rescue Swimmer#Hikers#U S Coast Guard#Accident#Manzanita#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Jayhawk#Uscg
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Dolphin dead in Florida after being impaled in head: NOAA

A bottlenose dolphin was found dead on a Florida beach on March 24 after being impaled in the head. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) first received reports of a dead dolphin on Fort Myers Beach. It was then recovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC). The...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

One dead in accident during training exercise at Yakima Training Center

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – One soldier is dead and two others injured after a vehicle-incident that happened during training at the Yakima Training Center. Officials at Joint-Base Lewis-McChord said 20-year-old Joseph A. Marquez passed away in single-vehicle accident during a training exercise on Tuesday. No other details about the incident were released.
YAKIMA, WA
KXL

Fire Destroys Longview Mobile Home, Cat Perishes

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Fire destroyed a mobile home in Longview and took the life of a cat on Thursday morning. The residents on California Way were able to get outside to safety around 8:30. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes and crews were able to keep...
LONGVIEW, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy