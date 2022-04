Pusha T’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, ‘It’s Almost Dry’, is another jewel in the long and storied career of the Virginia rapper. His 2018 album, ‘Daytona’, may have been considered the apex of his career, lauded as it was by fans and critics alike. But, on ‘It’s Almost Dry’, Pusha raises the bar even further with 12 tracks of braggadocio raps underpinned by exemplary production split by two of hip-hop’s greatest producers, Ye (the name Kanye West‘s going by now) and Pharrell Williams: a shared commitment to creativity allowing for these collaborators to produce an instant hip-hop classic.

