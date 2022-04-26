ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man accused of attempted sexual assault of child gets lesser charge

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GYfK_0fL2neLP00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man facing trial for aggravated or attempted aggravated assault of a 11 year old Wichita Falls girl two years ago today, April 26, gets a plea deal and has one charge dismissed and 7 years probation on the other.

RELATED: Man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LU0uM_0fL2neLP00

Keonta Hardeman’s charge of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child was dismissed and a charge of aggravated sexual assault was reduced to indecency with a child by exposure in 89th District Court.

The victim said in 2019 Hardeman, a relative, came in her house while she was asleep on the couch, told her little sister to leave the room, and began trying to force her to perform sex acts and pull her clothes off.

When she resisted, she said he grabbed her by the hair and choked her, and performed a sex act and then left.

Police learned of the incident when they said they were called to the girl’s school.

An adult male in the house at the time told police he had gone looking for Hardeman that night after learning of the events, and found Hardeman passed out in a car outside the house, and he told him to leave.

LOCAL NEWS: Matthews sentenced for murder in 2019 drunk driving death of 4-year-old

Officers later found Hardeman who told them he had gotten “wasted” at a bar that night, and he denied the victim’s allegations.

Police said the younger sister was able to verify her sister’s ordeal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Migel Matthew takes stand in murder trial

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Migel Matthew, who last week was found guilty of the murder of a four-year-old in a drunk driving crash, took the stand during the punishment phase of her trial on Monday, April 25. Matthew faces five to 99 years, or life in prison for the murder conviction the district attorney opted […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Police#Violent Crime#Kfdx#District Court#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Texoma's Homepage

Vernon Middle School lock down addressed

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon ISD is addressing the lock down that happened Thursday morning at Vernon Middle School. In a press release posted on Facebook, Vernon ISD Superintendent, Jeff Byrd gave more information in regards to what led to the Thursday morning lockdown. According to the press release, a student had been threated by someone […]
VERNON, TX
KRDO News Channel 13

Standoff near Yoder ends in shooting and house destroyed by fire

A lengthy standoff between a suspect and El Paso County deputies south of Yoder ended in an officer-involved shooting and a suspect believed to be buried under the remains of his burned home. According to a spokesperson for EPSO, it began around 6:15pm when deputies went to the home near the intersection of Boone and The post Standoff near Yoder ends in shooting and house destroyed by fire appeared first on KRDO.
YODER, CO
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy