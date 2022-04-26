ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watches and Warnings; What’s the difference?

By Daniel Maslowski
WUTR Eyewitness News
WUTR Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICxfS_0fL2nbhE00

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – For the second day of ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week’, we go over the difference between watches and warnings . Let’s take severe thunderstorms as an example. A severe thunderstorm watch means be prepared!

Severe weather awareness week and how you can participate

Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area so stay informed and be ready in case a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

A severe thunderstorm warning means take action now ! In this scenario, severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar and there’s imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter and get out of mobile or manufactured homes that can collapse or blow over in very high winds. Warnings are typically issued for a much smaller area, covering just part of a city or county.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WUTR/WFXV - CNYhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WUTR Eyewitness News

What are the three stages of thunderstorms?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – We all know what thunderstorms are, though their stages and formation are quite complex, so let’s break them down. Most thunderstorms form in three stages: the cumulus stage when storm clouds form, the mature stage when the storm is fully formed, and then the dissipating stage when the storm weakens […]
ENVIRONMENT
WUTR Eyewitness News

A geomagnetic storm may allow CNY to see Northern lights

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch is now in effect for March 30th, 2022 which will give CNY a chance to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis. What is a geomagnetic storm and why is it moving towards Earth? Well, let’s start closer to […]
ASTRONOMY
WUTR Eyewitness News

Severe weather awareness week and how you can participate

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – It’s severe weather week here in CNY, and it’s more important than ever to be prepared when severe weather strikes. Whether it be thunderstorms with frequent lightning, floods, high winds, or even tornadoes, there should always be a safety plan in place. In an average year alone, the United States […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

What day is the peak of tornado season?

You've probably heard that September 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But tornado season also has a peak, according to a new analysis by AccuWeather. You have probably heard that Sept. 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But what about tornado season in the United States? Analysis by AccuWeather’s data science team shows a particular day but also additional seasonal peaks.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

May Brings Several Weather Conditions, Tornadoes at Most

The month of May has always had a tornadic reputation, which brings the first weather concern as the month starts - tornadoes. As May begins this weekend, the month typically starts with hurricane season. However, this year's May weather can also bring warmer temperatures and even snow, The Weather Channel reported. In fact, many are looking forward to enjoying longer daylight as per forecasted.
ENVIRONMENT
WUTR Eyewitness News

WUTR Eyewitness News

35
Followers
196
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

CNYhomepage.com, Your Online Source for Utica’s Local News and Weather with Eyewitness News, Weeknights on WUTR at 6 & 11 and WFXV at 10.

 https://CNYhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy