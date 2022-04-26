Watches and Warnings; What’s the difference?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – For the second day of ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week’, we go over the difference between watches and warnings . Let’s take severe thunderstorms as an example. A severe thunderstorm watch means be prepared!

Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area so stay informed and be ready in case a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

A severe thunderstorm warning means take action now ! In this scenario, severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar and there’s imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter and get out of mobile or manufactured homes that can collapse or blow over in very high winds. Warnings are typically issued for a much smaller area, covering just part of a city or county.

