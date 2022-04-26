ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Best Crab Cake Sandwiches in Baltimore Maryland

PhillyBite
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're wondering where to find the best Crab Cake sandwiches in Baltimore, Maryland, you're not alone. The city is chock full of great places to eat these delicious sandwiches. Top 5 Best Crab Cake Sandwiches in Baltimore, Maryland. Whether you are looking for the best crab cake sandwich...

phillybite.com

Comments / 14

Baltimore magazine

Cafe Hon Closing for Good, Foreman Wolf to Take Over

Just one week ago, neighbors flocked to The Avenue’s Cafe Hon to toast its 30th birthday with discounted Bohs, buck-a-shuck oysters, and free cupcakes. It was a fitting menu to celebrate the haunt—known for its crabby comfort foods, adjacent Hon Bar, and classic Bawlmer decor—and everything it’s brought to Hampden throughout the years.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Md. ‘drug kingpins’ arrested; more than $1M in drugs seized

Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they’ve dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization. Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Historically Black Beach In Annapolis Gets More Than $5.2 Million For Public Park Process

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works will spend more than $5.2 million on turning a historically Black beach on the Chesapeake Bay into a public city park. The money will go towards preserving the legacy of a beach used by the Black community during a time of segregation.  This morning, the Board of Public Works, chaired by @BoydKRutherford, approved the acquisition of the property surrounding historic Carr’s Beach for the development of a new Annapolis public park. Details: https://t.co/YL2ljdWbgU — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 27, 2022 The beach was once owned by the Carr Family and is close to Carr’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Nottingham, Parkville, Overlea, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was a big week for local Maryland Lottery players, with big winners cashing in all over northeastern Baltimore County. In all, 33 tickets worth $10,000 or more were either sold or redeemed in the seven days ending April 24th. The Maryland Lottery paid a total of nearly $33.2 million in prizes during that span. Here is the roundup … Continue reading "Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Nottingham, Parkville, Overlea, Middle River" The post Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Nottingham, Parkville, Overlea, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WTOP

Soon your money will be made in Maryland — literally

It’s one of the first buildings you see when you cross the Potomac River and head north on 14th Street toward the National Mall. But soon, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be moving out of downtown D.C. and relocating to farmland. The bureau is relocating from its...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

US Bureau of Engraving and Printing proceeds with Maryland location

BELTSVILLE, Md. — The U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing is proceeding with plans to locate its new facility in Prince George's County, the governor announced Wednesday. "The 104-acre site, located at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, has been officially transferred to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. It will house a new state-of-the-art and environmentally conscious production facility to print U.S. paper currency and other federal security products," Gov. Larry Hogan said.
BELTSVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins doctor reacts to the current state of COVID-19

Doctors at Johns Hopkins provided an update on Friday on the state of COVID-19. Dr. Brian Garibaldi at Hopkins is reacting to the judge's order throwing out the public transportation mask mandate and says it's clear most people are taking more risks than they should these days. Watch the briefing...
MARYLAND STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maryland bust nets $1M in drugs, 9 indictments, 34 guns

EASTON, Md. — Nine people have been indicted in connection with a drug bust conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies in Maryland, authorities announced this week. In a Tuesday news release, Maryland State Police said the Caroline County Drug Task Force probe focused on “a drug-trafficking organization believed to be distributing large amounts of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines” along the Eastern Shore.
PRESTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Baltimore

Inside The GTTF: What Happened To The Officers In Baltimore’s Biggest Police Corruption Scandal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s largest police corruption scandal is in the national spotlight with a new HBO drama. WJZ has covered the real-life Gun Trace Task Force investigation since the first indictments in 2017. At least 13 officers were brought down on allegations that included robbing citizens, stealing and selling drugs, falsifying reports and overtime and trying to cover it all up. Where are the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force officers now? All but two remain in federal prison. The ringleader, former Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, admitted committing multiple armed robberies and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs. He is serving the harshest...
BALTIMORE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis Man Pranked by Neighbors with an Old Bay Door

How would you react if you came home from a trip to find your front door painted like a giant box of Old Bay seasoning?. An Annapolis man recently got to find out. Kevin Connors, 30, lives on a street where three of his cousins also own homes, and the group of neighbors has a history of pranking each other. So when Connors, an event coordinator for Maryland Municipal League, took off for a bachelor party weekend, his neighbors saw an opportunity.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

