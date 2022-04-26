ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Family donates nearly 5,000 pounds of apples to WTFB

 2 days ago
ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank received a big donation Tuesday. Nearly 5,000 pounds of apples were donated by the United Family of grocery stores. This donation is part of the Take a...

NewsWest 9

Over 500 people fed by local nonprofit on Easter Sunday

MIDLAND, Texas — Over 500 people gathered for a meal by Centennial park today for the Longest Table event to celebrate Easter and each other. "We're so excited that people came out after or before church to just join with us and bring people hope and bring people together," said David Stephens, Executive Director of Thriving United.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

2022 PBRC Telethon raises over $1.4M

ODESSA, Texas — West Texas showed up in a big way during the 2022 Permian Basin Rehab Center Telethon on Saturday and Sunday. The community came together to help the center raise over $1.4 million throughout the event. Volunteers from all over the region manned the phone banks, as...
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven't planted your tomatoes yet, you'll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that's normal.
AGRICULTURE
ABC Big 2 News

Entire community devastated by tragic loss

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, police said 21-year-old Leona Swinney was found dead in her bedroom in Missouri. She lived in Odessa for more than 20 years before moving to Missouri. While she left her home behind, she also left her mark on the community. Leona's mother Christina Maliszewski said Leona's love and passion […]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Melissa Lucio's family reacts to stay of execution ruling

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Courts of Criminal Appeals (TCCA) issued a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio two days before her execution date. "What I want to happen next is for Melissa to be happy and to take care of her children. To come home," said Esperanza Treviño, the mother of Melissa Lucio. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
NewsWest 9

MMH holds Donate Life Celebration

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital hosted a Donate Life Celebration Friday morning in order to encourage people to register as organ donors and honor those who have saved lives by donating. The event featured a short program with a reading from a donor family and speakers from Southwest...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MOTRAN hosts 'Crypto in the Basin' event

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance is hosting a free program all about cryptocurrency and mining in the Permian Basin. This workshop will go over all the basics of crypto and bitcoin mining, as well as how it can benefit the Permian Basin. It will begin at 11...
NewsWest 9

Mold found in kolaches at a few ECISD schools

ODESSA, Texas — On Tuesday morning, there was mold found inside some of the kolaches served at a few ECISD schools. Zavala Elementary, San Jacinto Elementary and Ector Middle School were the three campuses that saw mold in their breakfasts. When the schools discovered this problem, all of the...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Local Trainer Competing for Ms. Health and Fitness

9Round Fitness trainer Amanda Bustillo uses mitts to train with David Hunton Monday at 9Round Fitness in Odessa. Bustillos is competing to be featured on the cover of Muscle&Fitness HERS magazine as Ms. Health & Fitness and win $20,000. The competition begins on April 26 at 10 a.m.. To vote for Bustillos visit https://tinyurl.com/khxzj7x5 or pick up a flyer at 9Rounds Fitness in Odessa that has a QR code.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Teen Court student volunteers awarded scholarships

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Teen Court celebrated three of its student volunteers Thursday by handing out scholarships. These scholarships totaled $10,000 and were given to students who will be attending a college or university in the fall. Andrew Martinez, Shubhi Dhamija and Brennon Fikes were the students recognized. Fikes...
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Fuel Shortage In Midland Odessa?

Stopping for gas could be a challenge, at least in the short term, as stations around the Basin post signs on pumps and have pump handles covered with plastic that says the pump is closed... One sign, at the DK next to McDonald's off Loop 250 and Midkiff in Midland says they have diesel and unleaded but are out of the mid-grade and super unleaded gas. The Jack's gas station at Big Spring street and Mockingbird Lane is only selling diesel, and the rest of the pumps are closed until they receive an expected delivery that was supposed to have already shown up.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

The Salvation Army to hold 2022 Restoration Celebration Dinner

MIDLAND, Texas — The Salvation Army will be holding its 2022 Restoration Celebration Dinner on May 12. The event will be starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Midland Country Club on 6101 N. State Highway 349 in Midland. The dinner will feature U.S. Air Force Fighter Pilot and Super...
ABC Big 2 News

Chuy's begins to hire employees ahead of grand opening in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Austin-based Tex Mex restaurant is just months away from opening its doors. To help support the vision behind Chuy's in Midland, the restaurant is beginning the hiring process for its new location. Chuy's will be hiring several full and part-time positions, including hosts, servers, bussers, and bartenders. The Tex-Mex restaurant is […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

TTUHSC, PSP partner to train surgeons in the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas — In a major step toward providing healthcare for West Texans, there will be a new program to help recruit surgeons and train them. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the Permian Strategic Partnership announced a $12.8 million gift and a new partnership Monday. The money...
ODESSA, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

How to Land in Jail in San Angelo: Wierd Texas Laws

Texas has some crazy laws. You won't believe some of the things that are still illegal in San Angelo. Some of these are out-of-date laws that never were formally repealed. In many other cases, one would have to wonder what was going on that caused a deliberative legislative body to enact such a crazy rule. Here are some crazy laws that could still technically get you locked up in San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

