ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Parents upset after day care changes hours, CEO says it was necessary

By Mattie Davis
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hundreds of Alabama parents are scrambling after...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Parents Looking For Answers After Teacher Cuts 12-Year-Old Son’s Hair Without Permission

A teacher cut a 12-year-old boy’s hair at school without his parents’ permission, and now they are demanding answers. According to CBS Minnesota, the boy’s parents, Daetney and Tadow McReynolds of Minnesota, are angry, and with good reason, about their son’s impromptu haircut by their son’s teacher. And to add insult to injury, they claim the school failed to notify them after the incident.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 42

Amid growing number of demands for repayment, this Chilton County bus driver is defiant

The letter the man had received said he owed Chilton County Schools $10,182 that the district claims he'd been overpaid during his time working as a bus driver at Verbena High School. It wasn't the only letter the school system would send -- CBS 42 has confirmed at least two other employees have received similar letters. The employees' combined debt amounts to over $66,000.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
AL.com

Half of Alabama’s new teachers leave classroom within three years, report says

AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work and sign up for our newsletter. More than half of Alabama’s first-time teachers leave the classroom before the end of three years, according to a new report from the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services, creating a “churning turnover” that is costly and increasingly difficult for some districts to improve. The report put the national five-year exit rate at 44%.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care
WTOK-TV

Sumter County Schools Superintendent reacts to Alabama teacher pay raises

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County School district is hoping teacher pay raises will help retain more employees. Earlier this month a historic teacher pay raise bill was signed in Alabama. The raise should help more schools keep teachers in their school districts. Sumter County Schools Superintendent Anthony Gardner hopes the incentives in the pay raise will make their schools more competitive with others.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy