LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday shaped up to be cooler than it was over the weekend. Highs topped out in the 60s on Tuesday and will fall into the 30s early Wednesday. A frost advisory goes into effect for early Wednesday morning. WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich says not everyone will see frost, but a lot of areas outside of the Metro will get even cooler and have a better chance to get some.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO