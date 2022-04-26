ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Paul Fry: Good to go following neck issue

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Fry was unavailable the past few days due to neck spasms...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees vs. Orioles: Live weather updates from Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to begin a three-game series tonight at Yankee Stadium. However, weather may well become a factor as the evening goes along. Here are the latest weather updates from Yankee Stadium as the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles prepare to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Alex Cora Joins Red Sox In Toronto As Boston Gets Set To Face Blue Jays

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has joined the team in Toronto ahead of Boston’s game against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Cora, who missed the last six games after testing testing positive for COVID-19, was on hand at Rogers Centre, as first reported by MLB’s Ian Browne. Cora confirmed to WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” that he was in Toronto. Browne indicated that “all signs” pointed to Cora managing the third game of the four-game series.
BOSTON, MA
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles to promote No. 9 prospect Kyle Bradish, centerpiece of Dylan Bundy trade, to start Friday vs. Red Sox

The Orioles will promote right-hander Kyle Bradish, their most major league-ready pitching prospect, to start Friday against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards, two sources with direct knowledge of the team’s plans confirmed to The Baltimore Sun. Bradish, 25, was one of four right-handed pitching prospects Baltimore acquired in December 2019 when it traded former first-round draft pick Dylan ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Red Sox pitching prospect Chris Murphy finishes month of April with 2.25 ERA in 4 starts for Double-A Portland

Red Sox pitching prospect Chris Murphy wrapped up his month of April with yet another impressive performance for Double-A Portland on Tuesday night. Working against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees affiliate) at TD Bank Ballpark, Murphy scattered just two hits and one walk to go along with six strikeouts over six scoreless innings of work. The left-hander retired each of the final nine batters he faced as 50 of the 81 pitches he threw went for strikes.
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

Comedy of Orioles’ errors gifts Yankees much-needed sweep

The Baltimore Orioles committed made more errors than used pitchers in Thursday’s 10-5 loss to the New York Yankees. Think about that …. In what was the sixth straight victory for the Yankees, this one had it all. Fifteen total runs, 24 total hits, 21 strikeouts, seven walks, 19 runners left on base, and five errors. That last stat was all thanks to the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MASN Announcers Will Join Orioles On The Road For First Time Since 2019

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since the 2019 season, announcers with the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network will travel with the Orioles on the road and call games from the opposing team’s stadium, the network said in a statement. The Athletic was first to report the news. Play-by-play man Kevin Brown and color analyst Jim Palmer are scheduled to be at Yankee Stadium for the Orioles’ upcoming three-game series against the New York Yankees. The decision also applies to the television team for the Washington Nationals, whose games are also broadcast by MASN. Announcers on the Orioles Radio Network, however, will still call...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Takes loss against Yankees

Zimmermann (1-1) allowed four runs (none earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees. Zimmermann held the Yankees scoreless through four innings, and he allowed only two hits and a walk in that span. However, things unraveled in the fifth frame, as he allowed three hits to the first six batters he faced -- though the Baltimore defense committed two errors behind him. Zimmermann has gotten off to a hot start this season, as he has now allowed zero earned runs in three of his first four outings. Overall, he has maintained a 0.93 ERA and 21:6 K:BB across 19.1 frames.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Raps three hits, steals base

Marsh went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 victory versus Cleveland. Marsh collected half of the Angels' six hits in the contest, and he knocked in the team's second run with a single in the third inning. This was his fourth multi-hit game of the season and first with at least three base knocks. Marsh also stole a base for the second straight game and is already halfway to the six thefts he recorded over 70 contests in his rookie 2021 campaign.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias resting for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Kelvin Gutierrez is replacing Urias on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Gutierrez for 5.2 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Strong effort in loss

Gomber (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies. Gomber allowed a run in each of the second, third and fourth frames, though he retired six of the final seven batters he faced to turn in a quality start. He also surrendered only one extra-base hit, a solo home run by Alec Bohm. After two poor starts to begin the campaign, Gomber has allowed only two earned runs across his last two outings -- both on the road -- spanning 12 innings. He's posted an impressive 14:1 K:BB in that same stretch, but he's currently projected to pitch at Coors Field in his next turn through the rotation in a matchup against Washington.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Rafael Montero: Picks up first save

Montero earned the save, allowing a solo home run and a walk in the ninth inning while striking out a batter in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Montero gave up a one-out homer to Corey Seager to make it a one-run game and then pitched around a walk to close it out. With Ryan Pressly (knee) on the injured list, the Astros are going with a closer committee that includes Montero. With Ryne Stanek and Hector Neris also receiving late-game opportunities, it's unclear who will receive the bulk of the save opportunities. Despite giving up a homer Thursday, Montero has a strong case with a 0.96 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9.1 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Pinch-hit homer

Tucker hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Tucker pinch hit for Jose Siri in the eighth inning and hit a towering two-run blast off Matt Bush to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. The right fielder had started every game of the season and was out of the lineup for the first time. After beginning the season 4-for-46, he is 9-for-22 with two homers and nine RBI in his last six games. Coming off an impressive age-24 season, there were high hopes for Tucker and he appears to be figuring it out at the plate of late.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rangers' Zac Jones: Sent down Thursday

Jones was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Thursday, per CapFriendly. Jones played Wednesday versus the Canadiens as the Rangers opted to rest players ahead of the playoffs. The 21-year-old is unlikely to be a factor at the NHL level in the postseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Seven strong innings in win

Verlander (2-1) earned the victory and pitched seven innings, striking out eight and allowing one run on four hits in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Verlander retired 19 of the first 20 batters he faced before giving up three consecutive singles and a sacrifice fly. He was efficient and had stellar command, having only one three-ball count. The 39-year-old had only pitched six innings in the previous two seasons combined but now leads all of baseball with 26 innings pitched through his first four starts. He's been nothing short of phenomenal with a 1.73 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB ratio.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Hurls six scoreless, one-hit frames

Hudson (2-1) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four. Hudson's control was shaky in the outing, as he threw only 46 of 84 pitches for strikes. However, the right-hander made up for his three free passes by allowing only one hit and keeping the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard for six innings. This was Hudson's second straight impressive win, and he has hurled 12.2 scoreless frames, during which he has allowed just three hits but issued seven walks, over his past two appearances. The walks may catch up to him eventually, but for now Hudson is rolling, and he'll look to keep the momentum going when he faces Kansas City next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs first homer

Swanson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 win against the Cubs. Swanson batted out of the nine spot in the order and was one of four Braves with multiple hits. His third-inning solo shot traveled an estimated 432 feet and was his first long ball of the campaign. Swanson has reached based safely in six straight games and is batting .389 with five RBI and two steals over that stretch.
ATLANTA, GA

