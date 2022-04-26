ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Sent to minors

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Phillies optioned Falter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. Falter's one-inning appearance in Monday's 8-2...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Phillies release ex-Yankees utility man

Ronald Torreyes is a free man. Again. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports “Infielder Ronald Torreyes requested and has been granted his release from his Phillies minor-league deal.”. Want to bet on MLB?. Torreyes had signed with Philadelphia in March, agreeing to a minor-league deal with an invite to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees summon Miguel Andujar with .347 average, Aaron Hicks sidelined | What it means

NEW YORK — Miguel Andujar is about to get another opportunity with the Yankees, at least for a couple days. The Dominican outfielder/third baseman was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday with center Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list. Hicks is engaged to Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods. In February, the couple posted on social media they are expecting a baby boy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles to promote No. 9 prospect Kyle Bradish, centerpiece of Dylan Bundy trade, to start Friday vs. Red Sox

The Orioles will promote right-hander Kyle Bradish, their most major league-ready pitching prospect, to start Friday against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards, two sources with direct knowledge of the team’s plans confirmed to The Baltimore Sun. Bradish, 25, was one of four right-handed pitching prospects Baltimore acquired in December 2019 when it traded former first-round draft pick Dylan ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Eagles Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

It’s already been a wild offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles might as well stir things up a bit more. According to a report, the Eagles are “open” to listening to trade offers for Jalen Reagor. The organization is clearly willing to move on from Reagor. The Eagles took...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Two RBI, steal

Phillips went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two RBI in a 2-1 win Thursday over Seattle. Phillips drove in Harold Ramirez twice with singles, accounting for all the Rays' offense. He stole his third base of the year following his second hit but was left stranded. It was the first appearance for the charismatic outfielder in five days and the first time he recorded two hits in a game this season. After walking in 10.5 percent of his plate appearances in his first five seasons, the 27-year-old has only walked once in 31 trips to the plate this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Slugs second homer

Bohm went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Rockies. Bohm began his productive afternoon with an RBI groundout in the second inning. However, the highlight of his performance came two frames later, when he delivered a solo shot to record his second homer of the season. Bohm owns a modest three-game hitting streak, though he's driven in four and scored three runs in that span. Importantly, Bohm also appears to have a clear claim to the starting job at third base as he's now started nine consecutive matchups.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Triple A
CBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs first homer

Swanson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 win against the Cubs. Swanson batted out of the nine spot in the order and was one of four Braves with multiple hits. His third-inning solo shot traveled an estimated 432 feet and was his first long ball of the campaign. Swanson has reached based safely in six straight games and is batting .389 with five RBI and two steals over that stretch.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Hurls six scoreless, one-hit frames

Hudson (2-1) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four. Hudson's control was shaky in the outing, as he threw only 46 of 84 pitches for strikes. However, the right-hander made up for his three free passes by allowing only one hit and keeping the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard for six innings. This was Hudson's second straight impressive win, and he has hurled 12.2 scoreless frames, during which he has allowed just three hits but issued seven walks, over his past two appearances. The walks may catch up to him eventually, but for now Hudson is rolling, and he'll look to keep the momentum going when he faces Kansas City next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ethan Roberts: Struggles Thursday

Roberts allowed three runs on four hits in an inning of relief work during Thursday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out two. Roberts didn't take the loss, as he entered the contest in the eighth inning with the Cubs already trailing, but he didn't help keep his team in the game, either. The righty has nine strikeouts through seven innings this season, but he's otherwise struggled with a 7.71 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. Roberts should remain in a lower-leverage role until he shows a bit more consistency on the mound.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Takes loss against Yankees

Zimmermann (1-1) allowed four runs (none earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees. Zimmermann held the Yankees scoreless through four innings, and he allowed only two hits and a walk in that span. However, things unraveled in the fifth frame, as he allowed three hits to the first six batters he faced -- though the Baltimore defense committed two errors behind him. Zimmermann has gotten off to a hot start this season, as he has now allowed zero earned runs in three of his first four outings. Overall, he has maintained a 0.93 ERA and 21:6 K:BB across 19.1 frames.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Not in lineup Wednesday

McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Cardinals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. After producing four hits in the first two games of the series, McNeil will take a seat Wednesday. The 30-year-old has put together a nice five-game hitting streak and has at least two hits in three straight. He'll be replaced in the lineup by Luis Guillorme who will start at second base and bat eighth in the contest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Pinch-hit homer

Tucker hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Tucker pinch hit for Jose Siri in the eighth inning and hit a towering two-run blast off Matt Bush to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. The right fielder had started every game of the season and was out of the lineup for the first time. After beginning the season 4-for-46, he is 9-for-22 with two homers and nine RBI in his last six games. Coming off an impressive age-24 season, there were high hopes for Tucker and he appears to be figuring it out at the plate of late.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Strong effort in loss

Gomber (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies. Gomber allowed a run in each of the second, third and fourth frames, though he retired six of the final seven batters he faced to turn in a quality start. He also surrendered only one extra-base hit, a solo home run by Alec Bohm. After two poor starts to begin the campaign, Gomber has allowed only two earned runs across his last two outings -- both on the road -- spanning 12 innings. He's posted an impressive 14:1 K:BB in that same stretch, but he's currently projected to pitch at Coors Field in his next turn through the rotation in a matchup against Washington.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Tallies four hits

Hays went 4-for-5 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Yankees. Hays recorded his first multi-hit game in his last five starts in impressive fashion, as he racked up three doubles and a season-high four hits. He's been on a power binge of late, as he now has two home runs, three doubles, three runs scored and six RBI across his last 15 at-bats. Overall, Hays has quietly maintained a .373 wOBA across 77 plate appearances on the campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Scores three runs

LeMahieu went 1-for-5 with a double and three runs scored Thursday against the Yankees. LaMahieu benefitted from some poor defense by the Orioles, as he came around to score on two occasions after reaching base on an error. However, he also doubled to lead off the seventh frame and scored for the third time in the contest. LeMahieu now has at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games, which has helped him maintain a .313/.389/.469 line across 72 plate appearances to begin the campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Raps three hits, steals base

Marsh went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 victory versus Cleveland. Marsh collected half of the Angels' six hits in the contest, and he knocked in the team's second run with a single in the third inning. This was his fourth multi-hit game of the season and first with at least three base knocks. Marsh also stole a base for the second straight game and is already halfway to the six thefts he recorded over 70 contests in his rookie 2021 campaign.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Wright: Dominant again Thursday

Wright (3-0) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, tossing seven innings during which he allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight. Wright continued his upstart campaign with his third quality start, each of which has resulted in a win. The right-hander notched 11 swinging strikes, didn't allow any extra-base hits and finished with eight punchouts. Wright has been so good this season that his ERA actually increased (to 1.13) with the superb performance, as he entered the contest having allowed only two earned runs across his first 17 frames. He has looked like an emerging ace so far in 2022 and will look to keep rolling when he takes on the Mets in New York in his next scheduled start.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Rafael Montero: Picks up first save

Montero earned the save, allowing a solo home run and a walk in the ninth inning while striking out a batter in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Montero gave up a one-out homer to Corey Seager to make it a one-run game and then pitched around a walk to close it out. With Ryan Pressly (knee) on the injured list, the Astros are going with a closer committee that includes Montero. With Ryne Stanek and Hector Neris also receiving late-game opportunities, it's unclear who will receive the bulk of the save opportunities. Despite giving up a homer Thursday, Montero has a strong case with a 0.96 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9.1 innings.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy