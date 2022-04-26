Phillies' Damon Jones: Gets call to majors

The New York Yankees announced on Twitter that Aaron Hicks had been placed on the paternity list. Once a player is placed on the paternity list, they can miss up to three games, so Hicks should return to the Yankees’ lineup on Friday against the Kansas City Royals at the latest. Hicks has 12 hits in 44 at-bats for four RBI, one home run, and six runs this season. He’s hitting .273, with a .377 OBP, and a .718 OPS. In 2021, Hicks had 21 hits in 108 at-bats for 13 RBI, 13 runs, and four home runs. He hit .194, with a .294 OBP, and a .627 OPS.
