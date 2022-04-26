ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Damon Jones: Gets call to majors

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Phillies recalled Jones from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Tuesday's game against...

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Phillies release ex-Yankees utility man

Ronald Torreyes is a free man. Again. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports “Infielder Ronald Torreyes requested and has been granted his release from his Phillies minor-league deal.”. Want to bet on MLB?. Torreyes had signed with Philadelphia in March, agreeing to a minor-league deal with an invite to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals' dugout Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Molina is moving to the dugout after starting the previous two games. Andrew Knizner is replacing Molina at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Knizner...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NESN

Yankees OF Aaron Hicks Placed on the Paternity Leave List

The New York Yankees announced on Twitter that Aaron Hicks had been placed on the paternity list. Once a player is placed on the paternity list, they can miss up to three games, so Hicks should return to the Yankees’ lineup on Friday against the Kansas City Royals at the latest. Hicks has 12 hits in 44 at-bats for four RBI, one home run, and six runs this season. He’s hitting .273, with a .377 OBP, and a .718 OPS. In 2021, Hicks had 21 hits in 108 at-bats for 13 RBI, 13 runs, and four home runs. He hit .194, with a .294 OBP, and a .627 OPS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
Damon Jones
FanSided

Yankees sign-stealing letter revealed: Everything we know

The Yankees sign-stealing letter from the MLB to New York GM Brian Cashman was revealed in full by SNY after a battle to keep it sealed. The lingering controversy over sign stealing in MLB may finally wind down, at least in New York. Despite efforts by the Yankees to seal...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

This Chicago Cubs prospect is doing amazing things right now

The Chicago Cubs are not a good baseball team. They are going to finish in the bottom half of the National League and make this year all about developing for the future. That means that they will put a high value on players in their Minor League pipeline. One of...
CHICAGO, IL
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees summon Miguel Andujar with .347 average, Aaron Hicks sidelined | What it means

Miguel Andujar is about to get another opportunity with the Yankees, at least for a couple days. The Dominican outfielder/third baseman was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday with center Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list. Hicks is engaged to Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods. In February, the couple posted on social media they are expecting a baby boy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Eagles Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

It’s already been a wild offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles might as well stir things up a bit more. According to a report, the Eagles are “open” to listening to trade offers for Jalen Reagor. The organization is clearly willing to move on from Reagor. The Eagles took...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Charlie Blackmon hits two home runs in Rockies loss to Phillies Tuesday

Colorado Rockies DH Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 at the plate on Tuesday, hitting two solo home runs, and striking out once in the Rockies' 10-3 loss to the Phillies. Blackmon started the year rather slow but has now raised his batting average to .281 and with the two home runs in Tuesday's game it now puts him at four on the season. The veteran outfielder is certainly worthy of a roster spot but may disappoint every once in awhile as he is a big home run or bust type of player. Blackmon is currently slashing a .281/.339/.544 line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Two RBI, steal

Phillips went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two RBI in a 2-1 win Thursday over Seattle. Phillips drove in Harold Ramirez twice with singles, accounting for all the Rays' offense. He stole his third base of the year following his second hit but was left stranded. It was the first appearance for the charismatic outfielder in five days and the first time he recorded two hits in a game this season. After walking in 10.5 percent of his plate appearances in his first five seasons, the 27-year-old has only walked once in 31 trips to the plate this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Slugs second homer

Bohm went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Rockies. Bohm began his productive afternoon with an RBI groundout in the second inning. However, the highlight of his performance came two frames later, when he delivered a solo shot to record his second homer of the season. Bohm owns a modest three-game hitting streak, though he's driven in four and scored three runs in that span. Importantly, Bohm also appears to have a clear claim to the starting job at third base as he's now started nine consecutive matchups.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Strong effort in loss

Gomber (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies. Gomber allowed a run in each of the second, third and fourth frames, though he retired six of the final seven batters he faced to turn in a quality start. He also surrendered only one extra-base hit, a solo home run by Alec Bohm. After two poor starts to begin the campaign, Gomber has allowed only two earned runs across his last two outings -- both on the road -- spanning 12 innings. He's posted an impressive 14:1 K:BB in that same stretch, but he's currently projected to pitch at Coors Field in his next turn through the rotation in a matchup against Washington.
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Philly Fans Boo Sixers Over Poor Performance In 103-88 Game 5 Loss To Toronto Raptors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a rough night in South Philadelphia on Monday. The Toronto Raptors beat the Sixers 103-88, forcing a Game 6 in Toronto on Thursday. Philly fans are no strangers to booing when their teams aren’t producing and they let the Sixers hear it after dropping Game 5, giving the Raptors life as they head back to their home court. Bruh they are OUT of here pic.twitter.com/loSRv2zQDx — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) April 26, 2022 No other team in the NBA can have a standing ovation one second followed by a boo the very next second. I love being a Sixers fan....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

