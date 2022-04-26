Phillies' Damon Jones: Gets call to majors

Gomber (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies. Gomber allowed a run in each of the second, third and fourth frames, though he retired six of the final seven batters he faced to turn in a quality start. He also surrendered only one extra-base hit, a solo home run by Alec Bohm. After two poor starts to begin the campaign, Gomber has allowed only two earned runs across his last two outings -- both on the road -- spanning 12 innings. He's posted an impressive 14:1 K:BB in that same stretch, but he's currently projected to pitch at Coors Field in his next turn through the rotation in a matchup against Washington.

