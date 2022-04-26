ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox's Yoan Aybar: Debuts at Double-A

Aybar (visa issues) joined Double-A Birmingham last week and made his first two appearances of...

The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia left off White Sox lineup Tuesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox appear to be giving Garcia a breather after five straight starts. Danny Mendick is shifting to second base in place of Garcia, while Jake Burger is entering the lineup to play third base and bat sixth. Andrew Vaughn is moving from sixth to second in the order. Jose Abreu is batting third, followed by Yasmani Grandal and A.J. Pollock.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Danny Mendick moving to White Sox bench for Thursday matinee

Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC San Diego

Hosmer and Profar Homer, Gore Strikes out 10 in 8-5 Win

Jurickson Profar hit a three-run homer, MacKenzie Gore struck out 10 over five innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 Wednesday night. Gore (2-0) allowed a run on five hits as the Padres won for the seventh time in nine games. “He was fantastic,” Padres manager...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Still bothered by groin

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Robert continued to feel "a little discomfort" with his groin while moving side to side, which is why the outfielder isn't included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Manager Rick Hahn said a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals take down White Sox 5-2 after 3-run 10th

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Thursday. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-1).
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Mark Kolozsvary: First major-league hit

Kolozsvary had an RBI double in Thursday's loss to the Padres, going 1-for-3 before getting lifted for a pinch hitter late in the game. Kolozsvary will get to stick around for the weekend, which happens to be a series in Coors Field. He'll likely get sent back down Tuesday, when Tyler Stephenson is due back from his concussion.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Lynch shines as Royals blank slumping White Sox 6-0

CHICAGO -- — Daniel Lynch gave the Kansas City Royals exactly what they needed. Not so much for Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox. Lynch pitched six crisp innings, and the Royals handed the White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-0 victory Tuesday night. “I felt...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Scores once

Grandal went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Royals. Grandal is playing through soreness in his legs so was limited to designated hitter duties. However, he still had a productive day at the plate and is now in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak. It is worth noting that Grandal was removed in favor of a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning, though that could be due to his lack of speed rather than an indication of injury.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Appealing ban

Arenado remains in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks and is appealing his suspension, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Arenado was suspended two games for his role in a brawl Wednesday against the Mets. However, he'll be eligible to remain in the lineup while the appeals process plays out. Arenado is set to start at third base and hit cleanup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs fifth homer

Judge went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Orioles. Judge delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at two. However, he saved his big knock for the eighth frame when he crushed a three-run home run to record his fifth long ball of the season. Judge has now collected at least one hit in eight of his last nine games, and he's hit four homers, driven in nine and scored eight runs in that span.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Set to throw this weekend

Miley (elbow) will throw again at some point this weekend, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley threw 46 pitches in a live batting practice session Wednesday, and it appears that he is feeling well one day after. After his weekend session, the team will move forward with the next step in his progression barring a setback.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Harold Castro: Two hits in loss

Castro went 2-for-4 with two singles in a 7-1 loss Thursday in Minnesota. Castro singled twice but also made two errors in the field. He made his first start of the season at the hot corner and committed two throwing errors. While the utility man played some third base in previous seasons, he has primarily served as a middle infielder in recent history. With a career .292 average and .323 mark for the season, the Tigers may get creative in finding places for the 28-year-old to play in order to keep his bat in the lineup.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Can't go five innings

Taillon allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.2 innings Thursday against Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision. Taillon surrendered a run in both the second and third innings, but his primary problem was his inefficiency. He needed 83 pitches to record 14 outs while scattering seven hits -- including two doubles. On the positive side, Taillon continued to show strong control, as he's walked only two batters across 17.1 innings to begin the campaign. He's also maintained a solid 3.26 ERA across 19.1 frames, but he has now worked either 4.2 or five innings in all four of his starts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scores twice

Anderson went 2-for-3 with a hit by pitch and two runs scored Wednesday against the Royals. Anderson was on base throughout the game, and he came around to score in the third and seventh innings. He had collected only four hits across his last 27 at-bats and seven starts entering Wednesday's game. However, Anderson is still hitting .309/.333/.491 with two home runs, six RBI and eight runs scored across 57 plate appearances early in the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL

