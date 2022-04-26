White Sox's Yoan Aybar: Debuts at Double-A

Judge went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Orioles. Judge delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at two. However, he saved his big knock for the eighth frame when he crushed a three-run home run to record his fifth long ball of the season. Judge has now collected at least one hit in eight of his last nine games, and he's hit four homers, driven in nine and scored eight runs in that span.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO