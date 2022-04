HBO has issued a response to criticism from former Los Angeles Lakers icons over the network’s new series “Winning Time.”. “HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes,” the network said in a statement Tuesday. “‘Winning Time’ is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO