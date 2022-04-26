ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sits against lefty

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sheets is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals. Sheets...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Adalberto Mondesi sitting for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Mondesi will move to the bench on Wednesday with Edward Olivares starting in right field and Nicky Lopez moving to shortstop. Olivares will bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Nicky Lopez leading off for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Lopez will remain in the starting lineup on Wednesday, moving from second base to shortstop. He will move up to first in the lineup versus right-hander Dylan Cease and the White Sox.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Knocks in pair

Merrifield went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Merrifield hit an RBI single in the sixth and tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's hit safely in three of the last four contests, but he's just 3-for-18 in that span. Manager Mike Matheny has shuffled his lineup a bit since Opening Day, with Merrifield now hitting second against right-handed pitchers, which could allow him a few more chances to generate RBI. He's slashing .136/.171/.167 with four RBI, two runs scored, three stolen bases and two doubles through 16 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Gavin Sheets
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. McGuire will catch for right-hander Dylan Cease on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Yasmani Grandal moves to the designated hitter role with Josh Harrison moving to the bench.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Still bothered by groin

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Robert continued to feel "a little discomfort" with his groin while moving side to side, which is why the outfielder isn't included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Manager Rick Hahn said a...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Danny Mendick moving to White Sox bench for Thursday matinee

Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Injury Update: Joe Kelly, Yoan Moncada to Begin Rehab Assignment

Prior to Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa provided updates on two players who have been on the shelf since the start of the season. According to La Russa, both Joe Kelly and Yoan Moncada are set to begin rehab assignments. Both players will report to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights this Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win

Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. Profar walked and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning and then went deep off Vladimir Gutierrez in the top of the third, driving in both Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado. The 29-year-old Profar now has five homers and 15 RBI this season to go along with a .228 batting average. He's reached base safely in eight straight games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Throws 59 pitches in rehab outing

Yarbrough (groin) allowed two runs (none earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Thursday. Yarbrough threw 59 pitches and looked sharper in his second rehab appearance with Durham. After walking four of the six batters he faced in his first outing, Yarbrough still struggled with his control but was able to work much deeper into the game. It's unclear if this performance will be enough for Yarbrough to be activated, or if he will need an additional outing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Scores once

Grandal went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Royals. Grandal is playing through soreness in his legs so was limited to designated hitter duties. However, he still had a productive day at the plate and is now in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak. It is worth noting that Grandal was removed in favor of a pinch runner in the bottom of the eighth inning, though that could be due to his lack of speed rather than an indication of injury.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Kyle Schwarber sitting Thursday afternoon for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. The Phillies appear to be giving Schwarber a routine breather against a southpaw pitcher. Matt Vierling is replacing Schwarber in left field and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mark Kolozsvary: First major-league hit

Kolozsvary had an RBI double in Thursday's loss to the Padres, going 1-for-3 before getting lifted for a pinch hitter late in the game. Kolozsvary will get to stick around for the weekend, which happens to be a series in Coors Field. He'll likely get sent back down Tuesday, when Tyler Stephenson is due back from his concussion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs fifth homer

Judge went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Orioles. Judge delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at two. However, he saved his big knock for the eighth frame when he crushed a three-run home run to record his fifth long ball of the season. Judge has now collected at least one hit in eight of his last nine games, and he's hit four homers, driven in nine and scored eight runs in that span.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Royals take down White Sox 5-2 after 3-run 10th

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Thursday. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-1).
KANSAS CITY, MO

