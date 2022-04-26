ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Officially out Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ovechkin (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders, Tom Gulitti of...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins likely will go full tilt Thursday night at TD Garden against the Buffalo Sabres in their final home game of the regular season. Bruce Cassidy didn’t indicate at a pregame press conference he’ll make any changes to the lineup he deployed Tuesday in the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the high-flying Florida Panthers. While the Sabres are playing out the string and are building for the future, the Bruins hope to beat them in their penultimate game of the regular season in order to increase their own momentum heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin update gets cryptic message for start of playoffs

The Washington Capitals became the eighth team in the NHL’s Eastern Conference this season to reach 100 points. It’s the first time in NHL history that has ever happened that a single conference had eight teams reach triple digits in points. It’s sure to make the playoffs incredibly competitive. In order for the Capitals to make another deep run though, they will likely need their captain, Alex Ovechkin, in the lineup.
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin honored by Capitals for becoming third all-time leading scorer

Forward also holds record for most goals by European player. In their final home game, the Capitals honor Alex Ovechkin for becoming the NHL's all-time European goal scorer and passing other NHL greats. 06:02 •. Alex Ovechkin keeps collecting accolades at age 36. Ovechkin scored his 767th career goal to...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Washington Capitals With Something To Prove in the Playoffs

Following an Alex Ovechkin injury and a lopsided loss to the New York Islanders, the mood surrounding the Washington Capitals has started to sour again. There’s still plenty of unresolved tension in D.C., the sort of pre-playoff jitters that head coach Peter Laviolette is unable to shift on his own.
NHL
NBC Sports

Ovechkin misses morning skate, game-time decision vs. Islanders

Alex Ovechkin’s status remains unknown for the Capitals' home finale on Tuesday against the New York Islanders as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury that took him out of Sunday’s game against Toronto. Washington listed its captain as day-to-day prior to practice and he was not...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Resting Thursday

Newhook (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Predators, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Considering this is the 21-year-old's first 82-game season, it makes sense for him to receive rest with the Avalanche's playoff positioning locked in. Newhook has looked effective with 13 goals and 20 assists in 70 appearances, and he may play Friday versus the Wild in the regular-season finale.
DENVER, CO
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Collapse, Washington Wastes Chance to Pass

The Pittsburgh Penguins collapsed on Tuesday night, but it was only part of a more significant season collapse. The Washington Capitals wasted their chance to pass the Penguins and claim third place in the Metro Division, thus avoiding the Florida Panthers in Round One. The Carolina Hurricanes clinched the Metro by beating the New York Rangers. The Vegas Golden Knights needed a regulation win to control their playoff fate, but their shootout loss to Dallas means their longshot bid remains dependent on others. And Auston Matthews became the first American-born player to pop 60 goals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Gameday Guide: April 26 at Tampa Bay

The Blue Jackets' group of walking wounded saw an addition and a subtraction ahead of Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay. The bad news is that center Sean Kuraly will be shut down for the rest of the year with a broken toe, but the good news is that No. 1 defenseman Zach Werenski is back after missing two games because of a high hit he took early in the Anaheim game April 17.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Kings' Matt Roy: Out of action Thursday

Roy (rest) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Roy is one of a handful of regulars to receive rest in the regular-season finale. The 27-year-old defenseman put up a career-high 21 points in 67 contests in a top-four role this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Anze Kopitar: Back in action

Kopitar (rest) will return to the lineup Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Kopitar received a one-game breather, but he should be expected to center the first line again in the Kings' regular-season finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Kings' Alex Iafallo: In Thursday's lineup

Iafallo (rest) will play Thursday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Iafallo was rested Wednesday versus the Kraken. He'll return from a one-game absence with two goals in his last five outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ross Johnston: Late scratch Thursday

Johnston (illness) was scratched from Thursday's game versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Johnston caught the stomach bug that's been making its way through the Islanders' locker room. The 28-year-old should be considered questionable at best for Friday's game against the Lightning. If he doesn't play, he ends 2021-22 with seven points, 90 hits and 44 PIM in 32 contests.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Kings' Alexander Edler: Returning from rest

Edler is expected to play Friday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site. Edler was rested for Wednesday's game versus the Kraken. The 36-year-old will likely be in a top-four role during the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game 81 Preview: Sullivan Puts Lines in a Blender, Crosby v. McDavid

But once a year, hockey fans in Pittsburgh are treated to the Connor McDavid show. Of course, Penguins fans get 41 homes games a year with one of the greatest of all time, Sidney Crosby. The second fiddles aren’t too bad either, as Leon Draisaitl and Evgeni Malkin are involved. The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena in a battle of historically talented franchises.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Gets hattie plus helper

Bergeron scored three goals and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Bergeron potted Boston's first two goals in the second period and completed the hat trick by capping the scoring with just over two minutes left in the third. The veteran center's playing some of his best hockey of the year heading into the playoffs, with five goals and four assists in his last three games. With seeding still on the line, the Bruins may not rest Bergeron for Friday's season finale against Toronto.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Shuts out Sabres

Ullmark stopped all 37 shots he faced in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Ullmark held the fort until Boston's offense found its footing, then the Bruins pulled away with two goals in the second and three more in the third. The win coupled with a Lightning loss keeps Boston in the mix for the third seed in the Atlantic Division with one game to play in the regular season. Ullmark has likely earned the Game 1 start once the playoffs begin after going 26-10-2 with a 2.45 GAA and .917 save percentage in his first year with the Bruins.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Panthers' Spencer Knight: Shuts out Sens

Knight made 27 saves in a 4-0 win over Ottawa on Thursday. It was a nice rebound for the rookie who allowed five in his last start against Tampa Bay. Knight is 6-1 in his last seven games played (five starts). He may have allowed five in that loss to Tampa, but just seven in those five recent wins. Sergei Bobrovsky will start Game 1 in the Panthers' first playoff game, but it's clear Knight is ready to step into that role should Bob falter in any way.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Will be held out Friday

Zuccarello (lower body) won't return to the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Avalanche, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. Zuccarello will miss his third straight game to end the regular season. Per Pierce, head coach Dean Evason is optimistic for Zuccarello's chances to play Game 1 in the first-round series versus the Blues next week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Dishes assist in shutout win

Duclair supplied a primary assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators. Duclair looks primed for the playoffs having deposited 31 goals and 27 assists -- both career highs -- with one game remaining in the regular season. He's a big reason why the Panthers are on the verge of securing the Presidents' Trophy, and the main difference has been Duke's rocket launch to relevancy in the power-play department. Prior to this season, his career high for man-advantage points had been 12 -- he hit that mark in 2015-16 for his first campaign with the Coyotes -- but he's cashed in on nine goals and 12 assists on the power play with this electrifying Florida team.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Gets zero help from teammates

Gustavsson made 26 saves in a 4-0 loss to Florida on Thursday. Poor Gustavsson -- up from the AHL and straight into the lion's den against the best offensive team. He actually played well -- Sam Reinhart beat him glove side from the slot early in the first and the score stayed 1-0 until early in the third. Then the gates opened with two goals in a 21-second span. Sam Bennett tapped in a rebound at 1:11 and Carter Verhaeghe nailed a one-timer on a 2-on-1 at 1:32. Verhaeghe then chipped the puck over Gustavsson's glove at 13:08 . He's 5-12-1 with a 3.55 GAA and .892 save percentage this season, and will continue to toil in the AHL next season unless one of Anton Forsberg or Matt Murray gets traded. Gustavsson is a stash in the deepest of dynasty leagues, but nothing more.
NHL

