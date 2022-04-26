ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in shooting that locked down American Dream mall

By Sarah Vasile
 2 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — A 20-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested for alleged involvement in the April 7 shooting that caused New Jersey’s American Dream mall to temporarily lock down.

Anwar Stuart allegedly shot a man during an attempted robbery at the mall, New Jersey State Police said Tuesday. That victim sustained serious injuries.

Stuart is charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at Rikers Island, but will be extradited to New Jersey.

American Dream is New Jersey’s largest mall and the second largest in the United States.

