Alabama State

USF Juniors Continue Championship Quest in Alabama

By Adam Sinclair
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago

Just a few days after wrapping up a debut weekend in Missouri, the USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires competitors will be back in action this week almost 600 miles to the southeast at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Ala. The Andersen Interior Contracting Grand Prix of Alabama will comprise a...

speedwaydigest.com

