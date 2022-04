If you haven't heard of pickleball by now, you're really missing out on one of the fastest growing sports and trends in the United States. In the last few years, pickleball's popularity has exploded across the United States despite being invented back in 1965. As I wrote in March, it's supposed to be a game that's friendly and fun, and one that is fairly simple to pick up:

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO