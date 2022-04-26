ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

The son of an acclaimed postwar American painter was arrested on a slew of Capitol riot charges

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Vincent Gillespie was captured in photos and video from outside the Capitol on January 6.

The Department of Justice

  • A Capitol rioter arrested this year has been identified as the son of a famous American painter.
  • Vincent Gillespie, son of Gregory Gillespie, faces seven charges related to the attack.
  • At least 820 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot thus far.

A 60-year-old man who was arrested on Capitol riot charges earlier this year has been identified as the son of renowned American artist Gregory Gillespie.

Vincent Gillespie, who has been locked in a years-long legal battle with his stepmother over ownership of his late father's paintings, currently faces seven charges for his role in the deadly January 6 insurrection, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, and physical violence in a Capitol building.

The Associated Press published a Tuesday story linking the younger Gillespie to his famous father, whose notable work includes self-portraits, landscapes, and geometric compositions included in museum collections throughout the country.

Multiple videos and images from the scene of the attack show Gillespie among the mob of Trump supporters, according to charging documents. The FBI Boston Division elicited the public's help in identifying him and prosecutors say one of Gillespie's former neighbors, as well as multiple residents of the Massachusetts town in which he lives helped confirm his identity.

According to The Associated Press, Gillespie spoke with one of the outlet's reporters outside the Capitol following the attack on January 6. He reportedly said that he was among the group of rioters who attempted to force their way through a Lower West Terrace tunnel in one of the most violent confrontations between rioters and authorities that day.

"We were almost overpowering them," Gillespie told the AP reporter during which time he had blood visible on his face. "If you had like another 15, 20 guys behind us pushing I think we could have won it."

The outlet reported that Gillespie was seen pouring water into his eyes outside the Capitol in an apparent response to being sprayed with crowd-control chemicals.

Gillespie was arrested and has since pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 29, according to the Department of Justice . An attorney for Gillespie did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

At least 820 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, and 263 rioters have pleaded guilty thus far.

Read the original article on Business Insider

