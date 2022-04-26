ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
License to grow: THC cannabis buds in the Ithaca area

By Jimmy Jordan
The Ithaca Voice
 2 days ago
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — With the spring arriving, a new industry is being planted in New York. On April 14, the state released the first set of licenses allowing farmers to grow cannabis fit for adult-use recreation. Of the initial 52 licenses, two of them have gone to...

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

