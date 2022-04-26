Lamont urging lawmakers to approve juvenile crime bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The bill to reform juvenile justice in Connecticut got a big endorsement Tuesday. Law enforcement is happy with the details of the bill. The big question now is when will it be voted on?

On Monday, News 8 reported the bill was stalled as a part of budget negotiations. That is still true as of Tuesday night. Whether the bill gets voted on this week remains a question.

One thing is clear: the Governor wants the risky behavior to stop.

“It’s an extremely small percentage, but that small percentage is a real threat creating fear of crime in our communities,” said Chief Scott Sansom of the East Hartford Police Department.

Sansom said his officers deal with juvenile offenders daily.

This is why he is pleased lawmakers crafted a bipartisan bill to deal with the repeat offenders.

“It’s giving us the short-term tools to deal with the problem that my officers are facing on the street,” Sansom said.

The bill extends juvenile holds, authorizes GPS monitoring bracelets and increases sentencing guidelines for car thefts.

Governor Ned Lamont did not have a specific juvenile crime bill. But he did have a gun control bill that included cracking down on ghost guns.

“Wish we were a little stronger on that. But I’m really pleased with the bipartisan bill we got,” Lamont said.

Republicans say they have been dragging Democrats to pass the bill and get immediate relief for worried residents.

“The governor didn’t really have a juvenile justice bill and his gun violence bill died in the judiciary committee so now he’s scrambling to latch onto Republican ideas in order to try and get him re-elected,” said State Rep. Vincent Candelora, the Republican House Minority Leader.

Politics aside, law enforcement at the state level is pleased with the legislation too.

State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas of the State Department of Emergency Services and Public Safety said troopers are satisfied.

“Happy there was a compromise and that they are addressing the situation with the juveniles. This is safer for the juveniles and safer for the public,” Mellekas said.

There is $1 million for a state police gun task force and $2 million for outreach diversionary programs.

State Rep. Jason Rojas, the Democratic House Majority Leader, said there are mental health bills to accompany this juvenile justice bill.

“About how young people have been traumatized by the pandemic and how that’s manifested itself in these kind of behaviors that result in crime,” Rojas said.

There is a genuine concern the bill may make it through the House but get stalled in the Senate.

Lamont acknowledged the strong bipartisan support.

“I don’t think anybody wants to say we didn’t act on this,” Lamont said.

Safe Streets CT, a grassroots organization, supports the current bill and is asking the public to call their senators and representatives and urge them to take a vote.

It is unclear when lawmakers could take a vote on this bill.

