ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont urging lawmakers to approve juvenile crime bill

By Jodi Latina
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bX3Ym_0fL2gNHh00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The bill to reform juvenile justice in Connecticut got a big endorsement Tuesday. Law enforcement is happy with the details of the bill. The big question now is when will it be voted on?

On Monday, News 8 reported the bill was stalled as a part of budget negotiations. That is still true as of Tuesday night. Whether the bill gets voted on this week remains a question.

One thing is clear: the Governor wants the risky behavior to stop.

“It’s an extremely small percentage, but that small percentage is a real threat creating fear of crime in our communities,” said Chief Scott Sansom of the East Hartford Police Department.

Sansom said his officers deal with juvenile offenders daily.

This is why he is pleased lawmakers crafted a bipartisan bill to deal with the repeat offenders.

“It’s giving us the short-term tools to deal with the problem that my officers are facing on the street,” Sansom said.

The bill extends juvenile holds, authorizes GPS monitoring bracelets and increases sentencing guidelines for car thefts.

Governor Ned Lamont did not have a specific juvenile crime bill. But he did have a gun control bill that included cracking down on ghost guns.

“Wish we were a little stronger on that. But I’m really pleased with the bipartisan bill we got,” Lamont said.

Republicans say they have been dragging Democrats to pass the bill and get immediate relief for worried residents.

“The governor didn’t really have a juvenile justice bill and his gun violence bill died in the judiciary committee so now he’s scrambling to latch onto Republican ideas in order to try and get him re-elected,” said State Rep. Vincent Candelora, the Republican House Minority Leader.

Politics aside, law enforcement at the state level is pleased with the legislation too.

State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas of the State Department of Emergency Services and Public Safety said troopers are satisfied.

“Happy there was a compromise and that they are addressing the situation with the juveniles. This is safer for the juveniles and safer for the public,” Mellekas said.

There is $1 million for a state police gun task force and $2 million for outreach diversionary programs.

State Rep. Jason Rojas, the Democratic House Majority Leader, said there are mental health bills to accompany this juvenile justice bill.

“About how young people have been traumatized by the pandemic and how that’s manifested itself in these kind of behaviors that result in crime,” Rojas said.

There is a genuine concern the bill may make it through the House but get stalled in the Senate.

Lamont acknowledged the strong bipartisan support.

“I don’t think anybody wants to say we didn’t act on this,” Lamont said.

Safe Streets CT, a grassroots organization, supports the current bill and is asking the public to call their senators and representatives and urge them to take a vote.

It is unclear when lawmakers could take a vote on this bill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Connecticut lawmakers OK $75M in tax incentives for Sikorsky

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut legislators on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that will provide up to $75 million in tax incentives to Sikorsky under an agreement Gov. Ned Lamont has said will keep the helicopter maker’s headquarters in the state for the next two decades. Lockheed Martin, the parent company of Sikorsky, is bidding […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
East Hartford, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
Stamford Advocate

With protests expected, CT lawmakers might skip a Saturday session

A sign of the unsettled times: House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, consulted with his caucus Wednesday night about the possibility of the House canceling its Saturday session to avoid two protests. “Our caucus was pretty confident that if we needed to come in, we would come in. We’re not going...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Bills#Juvenile Justice#Juveniles#Gun Control#News 8#Gps#Republicans#Democrats
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
thecentersquare.com

Connecticut Senate Republicans unveil $1.2B tax relief plan

(The Center Square) – Providing financial relief to state residents is the focus of a tax relief plan introduced in the state Senate, Republican officials said. The Connecticut Senate and House Republicans announced a $1.2 billion tax relief plan that would cut income taxes, reduce sales taxes, and extend the gas tax holiday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Towns face significant changes if bill backed by tribal nation passes

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two towns face significant changes if lawmakers pass a bill allowing for a personal property tax exemption on tribal lands. Right now, Ledyard and Montville are able to tax furniture, fixtures, and other personal property of third-party vendors at both casinos. “This is a conversation we’ve been having for about 20 […]
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy