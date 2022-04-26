ShapED My Life: Woman with genetic disorder credits elementary teacher with easing her new-school jitters

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
An Oklahoma family is frustrated and heartbroken after the Oklahoma Wildlife Department told them they had two choices: return a coyote they've raised since it was a pup to the wild or have it put down.
According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
Shielding those vulnerable to COVID-19, while allowing the virus to spread, largely unmitigated, through the rest of the population, would have failed according to a new modeling paper published today in PLOS Global Public Health by University of Bath scientists. Shielding strategies or "focused protection", as advocated for in the...
A young mom has claimed that doctors said her excruciating back pain was caused by 'bad posture' while working from home - only to find out that it was actually a tumor the size of a baby's head at the base of her spine. Ellie Chandler, 25, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,...
A Collinsville family is leaning on prayer after their 12-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare disease where her immune system attacks her brain. That girl's mother says it's a terrifying situation. 12-year-old Anyiah Johnson's life was filled with basketball, friends, and time with her family. Her mom, Rosemary said...
Moderna on Thursday asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — Senate Bill 1307 aims to address the suicide rate among children and young adults in Oklahoma. Starting with the 2023 school year, middle and high schools students will have the Suicide Prevention Lifeline number at their fingertips. "It's just one more avenue for kids and...
Norman Animal Welfare is asking for help from the community and the city of Norman. They have some major concerns about their building’s AC unit, and they need some new machines and are also looking to fill two staffing positions. One of the concerns is ventilation in some of...
