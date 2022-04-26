ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon County Wants to Hire You to Boost Neighbors’ Health and Your Own Wallet

By Dan Weckerly
 4 days ago
Image via jaminjan96 at Creative Commons.

Among the job openings at the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon County are several lifeguard positions.

Full- and part-time employment opportunities are currently open across numerous locations of the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon County.

The spots represent an opportunity to beef up personal finances for the summer — or launch/revive year-round career.

As well, working for the Y comes with some sweet perks:

  • Competitive pay
  • Free Y memberships
  • Fee reductions for services like child care
  • Flexible scheduling
  • Benefits for full-time positions

In-person interviews are happening now, with one scheduled today (Apr. 27, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) at the Warminster branch.

Two more are coming Apr. 28 and Apr. 29. The former is at the Y in Quakertown; the latter at the newly renovated Fairless Hills branch.

Openings number 120 jobs, everything from tutors/teachers to camp counselors to lifeguards.

A full list of openings is at the website of the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon County.

