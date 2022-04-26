YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon County Wants to Hire You to Boost Neighbors’ Health and Your Own Wallet

Image via jaminjan96 at Creative Commons.

Among the job openings at the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon County are several lifeguard positions.

Full- and part-time employment opportunities are currently open across numerous locations of the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon County.

The spots represent an opportunity to beef up personal finances for the summer — or launch/revive year-round career.

As well, working for the Y comes with some sweet perks:

Competitive pay

Free Y memberships

Fee reductions for services like child care

Flexible scheduling

Benefits for full-time positions

In-person interviews are happening now, with one scheduled today (Apr. 27, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) at the Warminster branch.

Two more are coming Apr. 28 and Apr. 29. The former is at the Y in Quakertown; the latter at the newly renovated Fairless Hills branch.

Openings number 120 jobs, everything from tutors/teachers to camp counselors to lifeguards.

A full list of openings is at the website of the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon County.