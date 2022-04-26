ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dexter fire chief: Home fire likely cause of man's death

By Roswell Daily Record
rdrnews.com
 3 days ago

A fire at a home in Dexter Tuesday morning likely caused the death of the man who lived there, said Dexter Fire and Rescue Chief Justin Powell. The fire, which he said resulted in "pretty much total loss" of the single-family home, started at about 7:51...

www.rdrnews.com

