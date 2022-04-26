ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia AG investigates Washington Commanders as lawmakers sideline stadium bid

By Jackie DeFusco
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kGlR_0fL2esHI00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is launching the latest probe into whether the Washington Commanders mishandled money.

Meanwhile, the General Assembly is considering using significant taxpayer resources to convince the team to relocate to Virginia.

Miyares is one of two attorneys general initiating an inquiry, alongside Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. Racine’s probe is also looking into sexual harassment accusations while Miyares’ is solely focused on alleged financial wrongdoing.

“The Washington Commanders are probably one of the most recognizable Virginia companies based out of Ashburn and so we take every allegation seriously,” Miyares said in an interview on Tuesday.

“They’re going to cooperate with us by every indication. We’re going to look at what the evidence says. We’re not prejudging anything. But I think part of my job as attorney general is, when something is brought to my attention, to make sure that we give a look at the facts,” Miyares furthered.

Glen Allen man pleads guilty to $400,000 bankruptcy fraud scheme

It comes as a Congressional oversight committee is asking the Federal Trade Commission to review the allegations as well. The accusations span more than a decade, before the team changed its name. A former employee accused the team of unfairly withholding refundable deposits for fans and underreporting ticket revenue to the National Football League (NFL), among other things.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Commanders said, “The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time. We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate fully with the Committee’s work.”

The controversy comes as taxpayer dollars are on the line. State lawmakers are debating a potentially massive financial package to convince the Commanders to move from their current home at FedEx Field in Maryland.

Miyares said he is not planning to weigh in on that effort, despite the allegations.

“I have not had a single conversation at all with anyone who is on the conference on this bill, nor will I,” Miyares said. “Candidly, that has zero impact on whatever decisions our office makes in this, nor should it be and I think the people of Virginia would expect that.”

Asked if the allegations are giving him second thoughts about the bill , Delegate Cliff Hayes Jr. said, “What I am interested in is getting to the bottom of it because they are just that, allegations.”

“What it has done is just further emphasize something that I have always had as a posture anyway and that is any deal, any issue that we’re going to enter where it’s going to put at risk the taxpayer’s dollars, we need to investigate thoroughly what’s going on,” Hayes continued.

Hayes said the main difference between the two bill versions the conferees have been tasked with resolving is the Senate wants to provide more tax incentives than the House.

Supporters argue the state will ultimately profit from the investment due to the tax revenue that the stadium will generate. The latest financial impact statement on the Senate bill is inconclusive but it raises potential downsides.

“This bill may have an unknown but potentially significant negative impact to state revenues,” the statement said. “Localities may lose revenue due to the exemption from taxation provided to [the Virginia Football Stadium Authority] and to the extent the localities choose to dedicate local sales and use tax to VFSA.”

Miyares supports benefits for public safety officers, first responders affected by PTSD

Hayes said there hasn’t been any talking between all six negotiators since they were designated to discuss the deal back in March. He said reaching a two-year budget agreement has been the top priority but a deal has also yet to emerge on that.

“I can tell you I have been in no meetings. I have no knowledge of any meetings being called to this day,” Hayes said.  “We haven’t talked at all.”

Hayes said the allegations give him pause but he is not a definite no vote on the bill. He noted that, even if it’s signed into law, it only paves the way for a financing authority to be created and outlines what tools the group can use to lure the team over the state line. It does not guarantee an agreement with the Commanders, according to Hayes.

“We saw this pretty shiny car on the lot. It wants to be sold. We have to decide whether or not we want to buy it or not,” Hayes said.

The other five bill conferees either were not available or didn’t respond to interview requests on Tuesday.

Hayes couldn’t say if and when the bill may get another vote.

Miyares doesn’t have a timeline for finishing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Ashburn, VA
State
Maryland State
City
Hayes, VA
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Karl Rove on buses of migrants arriving in DC from Texas: When is the federal government going to step up?

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Racine
WTOP

Retired NBC Washington anchor Wendy Rieger in hospice

Wendy Rieger, who anchored NBC Washington’s afternoon broadcast for more than 25 years until her retirement last December, has entered hospice care. Anchor Jim Handly gave an update during Friday’s broadcast on Rieger, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma last summer. “She is being well taken care of now...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Virginia Ag#The Washington Commanders#The General Assembly#Congressional
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBTW News13

Mark Meadows, former Trump chief of staff, removed as North Carolina registered voter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, has been removed from North Carolina’s list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in that state’s 2021 election, officials said ON Wednesday. Questions arose about Meadows last month, when state Attorney General Josh Stein’s […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsOne

Georgia Officials Approve Confederate Memorial Day

An annual Confederate Memorial Day event managed to get approved at Stone Mountain Park in Georgia by park officials that claim the gathering is a "small and respectful" yearly tradition to honor Confederate Civil War leaders Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson, and Robert E. Lee.
GEORGIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy