ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon GO Mega Evolution Update Detailed

By Brigid Drake
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pokemon Go developers have revealed an upcoming change to Mega Evolution: in the latest update, Pokemon Go players will be able to mega evolve a Pokemon without consuming as much Mega Energy, and get bonuses for Mega...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2 shifted 5 million copies in February alone

Techland's Dying Light 2 arrived early February and, as zombie-bashing parkour-em-ups go, is good stuff: we gave it 84%, mainly because drop-kicking dudes off tall buildings is cool. The developer has plans to support the game for years to come, as per the original, and has already shared some of the upcoming features, including a new game plus mode.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Red and Blue Players Discover "Hidden" Feature More Than 20 Years Later

Hard as it might be to believe, the first generation of Pokemon games released in Japan more than 26 years ago, and in North America just over 23 years ago. While some players know Pokemon Red and Blue inside and out, it seems that one feature from the original game is just now being discovered by players. Reddit user Jedi_Lucky1 has shared a video from the game stating that they had no idea players could reorder a Pokemon's moves between specific slots by using the Game Boy's "Select" button. The post has gone viral, as many others had no idea, either!
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Pokémon’ developer Game Freak moves to optional four day work week – with a 20 per cent pay cut

Game Freak, the developer of the Pokémon series, has announced that it will be introducing an optional four-day workweek. Announcing the news in a press release, the plans refer to it as a “selective weekly three-day system,” (translations by VGC) where staff can take an extra day off work on top of their typical Saturday and Sunday. The purpose of the scheme is to help full-time employees with children that are too young for school and need direct family care.
VIDEO GAMES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dev Diaries#Mega Evolution#Mega Energy
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Is Rolling Out A Long-Awaited PS5 Update Right Now

Your PlayStation 5 games are about to look a heck of a lot better. Provided you have the kit, of course. PlayStation is currently in the process of rolling out a major update that it first teased earlier this year. Over the next week or so, PlayStation 5 owners can expect the long-awaited arrival of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

GBA Games reportedly arriving on Nintendo Switch Online service

GBA Games will be arriving in the Nintendo Switch Online service, reports say, joining the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and the Nintendo 64. This rumor initially came from Trash Bandatcoot who claimed that an official GBA emulator is coming to the Nintendo Switch. In the tweet, they posted a picture of some of the potential GBA games coming to the Switch. The picture also indicated that the console could possibly utilize the GBA emulator developed by Nintendo codenamed “Sloop”.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pokemon
DBLTAP

Which Regions are Participating in the Overwatch 2 PC Beta?

Gamers are wondering about which regions are participating in the Overwatch 2 PC Beta. The Overwatch 2 PvP Beta has officially started on April 26, at 11 a.m. PT. Selected players will begin to receive invites to join the PvP Beta throughout the day. Here's the list of which regions...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 PvP Beta April 26 Patch Notes Detailed

The Overwatch 2 PvP Beta has received its first round of patches. Below we've detailed the full list of patch notes released on April 26. The time has finally come. Players everywhere are slowing getting their first hands-on experience with Overwatch 2 thanks to the PvP Beta. From new heroes to new maps and game modes, those lucky enough to get an invite have certainly been making the most of it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

MLB The Show 22 Game Update #4 Live With Patch Notes

A new MLB The Show 22 update is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes. With the game's fourth update, Sony San Diego has largely just made improvements and fixes to the game. In addition to the host of fixes and improvements though, the California-based developer has also removed some content from the game. More specifically, the update has gone ahead and removed check swings from the game when played on Beginner in order "to simplify the experience for new players."
MLB
The Independent

The Nintendo eShop has more than 60% off its biggest games including Mario and Legend of Zelda titles

The Nintendo eShop is a great place to secure deals on new Nintendo Switch titles as well as some old gems that may have passed you by when they first came out.Now a new “spring into action” sale is here and there are over 1,000 games on offer. We’ve already spotted some excellent deals on our favourite games – including popular titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.It’s quite rare to find a discounted first-party game from Nintendo at retail and big franchises such as Super Mario and Legend of Zelda very rarely receive the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Kingdom Hearts 4 Update Reveals New Details

Following its announcement and reveal earlier this month, Square Enix has provided a new update on Kingdom Hearts 4, and consequently, it has provided new details. The new details come courtesy of Famitsu, and unfortunately, are light on details of the salient variety. And unfortunately, they are going to be the only details we get for a while, as it's noted that Square Enix is focused on game development, and thus a new update won't be shared for a while. When the game does resurface, Square Enix teases that fans will get to see it running on Unreal Engine 5, the latest iteration of Unreal Engine, and an upgrade to Kingdom Hearts 3's Unreal Engine 4 usage.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy