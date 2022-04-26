Pokemon GO Mega Evolution Update Detailed

Following its announcement and reveal earlier this month, Square Enix has provided a new update on Kingdom Hearts 4, and consequently, it has provided new details. The new details come courtesy of Famitsu, and unfortunately, are light on details of the salient variety. And unfortunately, they are going to be the only details we get for a while, as it's noted that Square Enix is focused on game development, and thus a new update won't be shared for a while. When the game does resurface, Square Enix teases that fans will get to see it running on Unreal Engine 5, the latest iteration of Unreal Engine, and an upgrade to Kingdom Hearts 3's Unreal Engine 4 usage.
