Anne Arundel County, MD

Former MTV Star ‘Chopper’ Arrested In Maryland On Sex Trafficking Warrant From Las Vegas

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Chopper Young City, a rapper formerly featured in MTV’s Making The Band , was arrested in Maryland on a Las Vegas Police warrant for a sex trafficking charge, Anne Arundel County police said.

Chopper, whose legal name is Kevin Barnes, is accused of using his large social media following to recruit women to be sex workers.

Anne Arundel County Police said there may be local victims and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to a report by entertainment news outlet TMZ , which obtained charging documents, Barnes, 37, messaged an undercover detective in Nevada with an apparent “offer to make money through prostitution.”

Barnes was booked into a Las Vegas detention center on Monday, police said.

MTV’s Making The Band was a reality TV show created by rapper and producer Sean John Combs, otherwise known as Diddy. The show started in 2000 and aired for three seasons, ending in 2002. The show centered around the musical group O-Town .

Barnes starred in all three seasons and was eventually signed by Diddy to his label, Bad Boy records.

