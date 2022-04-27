ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderhill, FL

Police: 2 Shot At Lauderhill Swap Shop In Robbbery Gone Wrong

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a double shooting at the Lauderhill Swap Shop.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at around 4 p.m. in the area of Northeast 34th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard.

Chopper 4 flew over the scene on West Sunrise Boulevard.

Police said one man was critically injured and the other had less severe injuries.

Authorities said it all started with a robbery gone wrong as two masked suspects approached victims demanding their items, police said.

Shortly after that, authorities said gunfire erupted which resulted in the victims being wounded and the suspects fleeing.

Authorities continue to search for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

