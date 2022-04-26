ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial of 3 ex-officers charged in George Floyd's killing won't be livestreamed

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 2 days ago
The upcoming criminal trial of three former Minneapolis Police Department officers who were at the scene when George Floyd was killed will not be livestreamed, Judge Peter Cahill ruled this week.

Why it matters: The unprecedented decision to broadcast former officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial last year allowed the public to tune in to the high-profile and consequential proceedings.

  • "We can't trust this system. They need to be watched," Leslie Redmond, former president of the Minneapolis NAACP, told USA Today at the time .

State of play: Current state rules generally prohibit streaming audio or visuals from trials in Minnesota.

  • In an order issued Monday, Cahill wrote that while he saw the public benefit of the Chauvin trial broadcast, the extenuating circumstances created by COVID-19 that justified the exceptions granted last year no longer apply.

What's next: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the three former officers who were convicted of federal civil rights violations in February, are currently set to stand trial on charges that they aided and abetted in Floyd's murder this summer.

  • Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 14.

