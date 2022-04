There was discussion on the issue at Buckhorn Lake. The current owner wants to buy the lake to start dealing with the trash issues and the trespassing issues that are currently happening. The council wants to speak to legal council to determine what are the options and if they can legally sell the property to an individual without advertising it. They also want to discuss a fair and reasonable price. The person who donated the lake to the city is willing to take back the lake, but he intends to keep it public so that wouldn’t resolve the current issues.

