Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. I just got back from our first company retreat, which we jokingly coined Protocol IRLFest. This was the first time I’ve met many of my colleagues IRL, including my very own editor, Meg Morrone! I was reminded of a piece I wrote a while back on the (sort of) return of business travel, which is taking a different shape in a post-COVID world. Even just a few days together with all your colleagues makes a world of a difference when it comes to boosting morale, building a sense of belonging and getting some big-picture strategy and ideas down. That’s all still pretty hard to do on Zoom.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO