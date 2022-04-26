ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

One dead in shooting at Janesville business

By Nick Viviani, Colton Molesky
WIFR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following a shooting at a Janesville business late Tuesday afternoon. The Janesville Police Dept. confirmed it is investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave. A suspect is in custody and police...

www.wifr.com

