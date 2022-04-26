Nebraska city settles with woman injured during 2020 protest

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The city of Lincoln will pay $497,500 to a woman who was injured when she said police fired rubber bullets during racial justice protests in 2020.

Elise Poole sued the city after she was struck by a rubber bullet during protests near downtown Lincoln on May 31.

The lawsuit claimed that Poole was trying to flee after law enforcement officers fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters.

Her attorney said she was struck in the face by a rubber bullet and needed emergency surgery to reattach her nose.

The city of Lincoln does not admit liability.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said officials do not know exactly what caused Poole’s injuries.

