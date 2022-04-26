ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

2 Louisiana Men Sentenced to 20 years Combined for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crack

 2 days ago
2 Louisiana Men Sentenced to20 years Combined for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crack. Louisiana – Duvell London, Jr., 41, of St. Rose, Louisiana, and Jeremy Levanda, 40, of Destrehan, Louisiana, were sentenced on drug trafficking charges by U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter on April 19, 2022, according to U.S. Attorney Duane...

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years for Receiving Bribes

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years Receiving Bribes. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Rodney J. Strain (a/k/a Jack Strain), age 56, from Abita Springs, Louisiana, was sentenced today to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo after previously pleading guilty to Count 15 of the indictment returned in August 2019, charging him with soliciting and receiving bribes, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(B) for his role in the privatization and operation of a work-release program that operated in Slidell, Louisiana between 2013 and 2016. As part of the sentence, Judge Milazzo ordered a $10,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. A forfeiture hearing is scheduled for July 13, 2022. Judge Milazzo also ordered Strain to serve his federal sentence concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving based on his conviction in the 22nd Judicial District.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine. Louisiana – Michael Alexander, Sr., a/k/a “Monsta,” a/k/a “Jamond,” age 39, Attrel Anderson, a/k/a “Trey,” a/k/a “Trel,” a/k/a “Da Boi,” age 30, Terrell Haynes, a/k/a “Redman, ”age 43, Star Robichaux, age 42, Joshua Prine, age 41, Michael Alexander, Jr., a/k/a “Mike Mike,” age 21, Brandon Baker, age 36, and Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, residents of Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, were charged on March 25, 2022, in a sealed twenty-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury. The superseding indictment was unsealed on March 31, 2022. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in federal prison

A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as "a death cult."
MARYLAND STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
