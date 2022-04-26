ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mississippi; New...

alerts.weather.gov

natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are ongoing. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused primarily by snowmelt. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, 3500 - cfs - River exceeds bankfull stage * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:10 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.9 feet midday Thursday. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Hannibal. Mississippi River at Louisiana. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Hannibal. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, John Hay Recreation Area on east side (inside the Illinois Sny Levee) begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Hannibal 17.0 17.4 17.2 16.9 16.3 16.0 15.7
MARION COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 84.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 81.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 84.6 Thu 8 PM 84.1 83.7 83.1 Falling
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 6.3 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA * Affected Area... Northeastern Pennsylvania * Timing... 9 AM until 10 PM Friday. * Winds...Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 40s. * Impacts... Low Relative Humidity and increased winds will allow fuels to dry out. As a result conditions are expected to become favorable for fire spread.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Travel on Highway 14 could be impacted with poor visibility and slick roads.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.8 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 21.3 Thu 8 PM 21.0 20.6 20.4 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 6.3 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.4 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.4 Thu 8 PM 28.3 28.3 28.2 28.4 1 AM 4/29
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Childress, Cottle, Dickens, Garza, Hall, Kent, King, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Dickens; Garza; Hall; Kent; King; Motley; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND ROLLING PLAINS * Wind...West at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph. * Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM MDT this evening for fire weather zones 224 and 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and Baca County A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT on Friday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 222 and 224 through 237, which includes Teller, Lake and Chaffee Counties, the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, the Wet and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...225...226...227...228...229...230...231 232...233...234...235 AND 236 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...225 226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO

Community Policy