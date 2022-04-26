ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans,...

alerts.weather.gov

