Duval County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Inland Nassau, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls. Target Area: Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL YANKTON COUNTY At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yankton, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. At 855 pm CDT, Nickel size hail was reported west of Mission Hill. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Yankton and Mission Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nebraska, including the following county, Harlan. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the past several hours. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen since around 4 to 5 PM CDT Thursday, and another 1 to 2 inches cannot be ruled out yet tonight. - This includes, but is not limited to, the following streams and drainages Elk Creek, Deep Creek, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Flag Creek, Cook Creek, School Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Walnut Creek, Foster Creek and Sappa Creek. This new Advisory effectively replaces earlier Advisories that expired at 945 PM CDT. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Alma, Oxford, Orleans, Stamford, Republican City, Huntley and Harlan County Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for further updates regarding this potential. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY * AFFECTED AREA...Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex, and Union Counties. * TIMING...Friday morning into Friday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 60s Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions could cause rapid wildfire growth and spread if ignition occurs.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1015 PM EDT Thursday, the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 6.3 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Coastal Duval#Inland Nassau#Oceanway
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Langdon, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Nekoma, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston and Olga.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM CDT /1200 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused primarily by snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 PM CDT Thursday /10:10 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 16:10:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-29 04:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf warning indicates dangerous large breaking waves will pound the shoreline in the warning area, producing deadly rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Warning in effect * SURF...Dangerous surf heights of 13 to 15 ft will continue to impact south and east facing shores tonight. * TIMING...through Saturday morning * IMPACTS...Dangerous Surfs and Deadly Rip Currents Lapataiga mo galu matua maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 410 AOAULI ASO TOFI APERILA 28 2022 ...Ua iai Lapataiga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu matua maualuluga e 13 i le 15 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu i le po nanei. * TAIMI...seia oo i le taeao o le Aso Toona`i * AAFIAGA...Galu matua maualuluga. E malolosi le aave ma le tatafe o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O lapataiga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga. O le a malolosi foi le aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le maualuluga o galu, e fautuaina le mamalu lautele ina ia taumamao ese mai matafaga ma talafatai o loo maualuluga ai galu. E mafai e nei galu matua maualuluga ona sopoia le matafaga ma oo atu i luga o auala. O tulaga ia e mafai ona maua faafuasei ai se tagata o loo i nei nofoaga tulata i le sami.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Phillips FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHERN PHILLIPS COUNTY At 1142 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms from earlier in the night had ended within the area. However, radar estimates that anywhere from 3 to perhaps 6 inches of rain fell Thursday afternoon and evening. As a result, Flash flooding may still be ongoing due to continued runoff. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Long Island and Woodruff, but mainly rural areas of northern Phillips County, including the Highway 183 corridor. This includes, but is not limited to, the following streams and drainages West Cedar Creek, West Middle Cedar Creek, Spring Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Plotner Creek, West Plum Creek, Deer Creek, Middle Cedar Creek, Big Creek, Walnut Creek and Crystal Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for De Baca County, Eastern San Miguel County, Espanola Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: De Baca County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Quay County; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, and northwest New Mexico. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible with visibilities being limited to less than 2 miles in localized areas.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may locally reduce visibility.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Travel on Highway 14 could be impacted with poor visibility and slick roads.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical Wildfire Conditions Friday Afternoon Through Friday Evening .A developing low pressure system will bring gusty winds to the area Friday afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Very dry air will move in behind the front and is expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon and evening hours. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. * Additional Details... Northwest winds will increase across the area following the passage of a cold front around mid-day on Friday. Any burning is strongly discouraged Friday.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Phillips A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PHILLIPS COUNTY At 953 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Phillipsburg, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 945 PM CDT...Trained spotters reported 2 inch diameter hail 7 miles northwest of Phillipsburg. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Phillipsburg. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM MDT this evening for fire weather zones 224 and 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and Baca County A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT on Friday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 222 and 224 through 237, which includes Teller, Lake and Chaffee Counties, the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, the Wet and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224 and 237. * Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO

