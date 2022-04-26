ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPAX

Forest Service rappel crews key to stopping small fire growth

By Dennis Bragg
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaTEc_0fL2b97P00

Although they are flying to hotter, larger fires, U.S. Forest Service (USFS) rappel crews are still the key to a fast attack on smaller, lightning-caused fires — and that's critical here with longer, hotter summers.

It's back to the Bitterroot this spring for the firefighting rappel teams of the Forest Service, with crews from Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and California returning to the Ruffatto Ranch near Stevensville to sharpen their skills.

"It's bittersweet because it means it's time to go to work, but every year that seems to get a little earlier and earlier," firefighter Amanda Johnson told MTN News. She's back from Central Oregon with the Malheur Rappel Team.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News

"But it's important that we do this training really early on before fire season is here. That way we've got a lot of successful repels under our belt and have the procedure down correctly 'cause it's got to be done correctly every single time."

And every single time means a big difference for local residents too. Since the "big fire" season of 2017, the rappel teams have dropped into dozens and dozens of smaller fires across the West, keeping these lightning-strike backcountry blazes from exploding into a much larger problem.

On the Bitterroot National Forest (BNF) alone over the past five years, the rappel teams have hit an average of three-backcountry fires, putting in four rappellers who've worked fires for three-to-seven days before mule teams are sent in to recover them, and their equipment.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News
A rappeller gets a safety check before boarding the helicopter.

Additionally, BNF has hosted 15-rappellers in Stevensville for 20-day shifts the past few summers, placing the teams where they can respond to fires on the Bitterroot, Lolo, Nez Peace-Clearwater, and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests.

"I think it's important from every firefighter standpoint, mainly from a fire manager standpoint, for us to offer them diverse delivery methods. And you can see that throughout our fleet of aerial delivered firefighters," said Beau Dobberstein, a National Helicopter Specialist for the USFS.

The repellers told MTN News that with the hotter, drier summers and more intense fires, it's affecting their planning and their training. Johnson says that means larger teams are being deployed in some cases.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News

"Those smaller fires are fewer and farther between. Where we can drop multiple loads of repellers onto larger fires with almost the same intent, which is kind of new, but the drier conditions are presenting challenges that were forced to adapt."

"So we're seeing our training season starting a little bit earlier. Our guys and gals running in the season later into the year, October, November is becoming quite typical for these folks," Dobberstein explained.

It's not something every firefighter can handle. But for those that can adapt, Johnson said it can be one of the most challenging, and helpful assignments.

"Firefighting is hard in general, but this has some added complexity on either end because your delivery system to the fire is a lot more complex. There's a lot more that goes into it. So I really enjoyed the challenge, especially like, fear of heights. Things like that actually come into play here. And so for me, it's an opportunity to do something I wouldn't normally do and challenge myself in a really unique way. - Firefighter Amanda Johnson

Last week wrapped up training for the veterans, with the rookie class returning to the site near Bass Creek next week.

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Us Forest Service#Oregon#Lolo National Forest#U S Forest Service#Usfs#The Forest Service#Mtn News#The Malheur Rappel Team
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy