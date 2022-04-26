Parts of SLO County see bad air quality due to blowing dust, APCD says

Blowing dust from the Oceano Dunes was causing the air quality in southern San Luis Obispo County to deteriorate on Tursday, according to the county Air Pollution Control District (APCD).

Residents living on the Nipomo Mesa downwind of Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area will see the air quality worsen throughout the afternoon, the APCD said in a news release.

The dust pollution is expected to worsen between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the dust forecast to peak between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the APCD.

As of about 2:30 p.m., very fine particulate matter levels in the area directly downwind from the popular sand dunes off-roading park measured at 151, which is considered unhealthy and violates the national health standard, the district said.

Areas further downwind of the dunes park at the same time ranged between 129 and 148, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups and also violates the national health standard.

“Very sensitive individuals such as infants, as well as children and adults with existing respiratory or heart conditions, may experience adverse health effects during blowing dust periods,” the APCD wrote in its news release. “SLO County APCD recommends that the public reschedule outdoor activities to occur when there is no visible dust. If blowing dust and sand is visible in the air, SLO County APCD recommends all adults and children avoid strenuous outdoor activity, remain indoors as much as possible and set any heating, air conditioning (and) ventilation systems to recirculation.”

The APCD advises anyone who experiences health problems in the area of blowing dust and sand to consult their doctor.

How to get a free air purifier

Low-income residents living on the Nipomo Mesa and in Oceano can receive free air purifiers from the APCD at the Oceano Community Services District office, 1655 Front St. in Oceano, at 9 a.m. Saturday or at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

The free handouts are part of a new Clean Air Rooms pilot program, intended to help residents exposed often to bad air quality from blowing dust and wildfire smoke.

“The SLO County APCD is excited for the opportunity to serve the community with this new program and reduce potential health effects from the harmful exposure to particulate matter,” the organization said in a news release.